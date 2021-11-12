iHeartRadio

Week of November 12, 2021 - Newly Added

BlogHeader-November12

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Bite Me - Avril Lavigne
  • Waiting - PUP
  • I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) ft. Chris Stapleton - Taylor Swift
  • feel like shit - Tate McRae

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Hold on for Dear Life Adam Melchor & Briston Maroney
Never Surrender (feat. Sarah de Warren) Adventure Club & Codeko
World We Used to Know Alan Walker & Winona Oak
Bed I Made (feat. Alessia Cara) Allen Stone
Softly Amber Mark
Envolver Anitta
RIDING Aries
Strangers Audrey Mika
Narcissist Avery Anna
Bite Me Avril Lavigne
Wannabe Baby Queen
I Love The Weekend Betta Lemme
Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") Beyoncé
Blondes Blu DeTiger
Dead Weight BRKN LOVE
Blast Off Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
777 Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
Wrist Canon & PoetiCS
OH WELL Christian French
If I Don't Hear from You Tonight Courtney Barnett
Se Menea Don Omar & Nio Garcia
(to me) your face is love Donna Missal
then i met her Ekkstacy
Break My Heart feat. 12AM Famba
Palm Trees Garrett Nash
The Bottom Gracie Abrams
Whatever It Takes High Valley
Friendly Fire Holly Humberstone
let you iann dior
SUPERFINE India Shawn
Small Town Small Jason Aldean
You Up? (feat. Ant Clemons) johan lenox
You Deserve It All John Legend
Soft Landing JP Saxe
Find Another Reason Why Judah & The Lion
Already Dead Juice WRLD
Pressure Julian Lamadrid
I Am Water July Talk
Cool Kids Justus Bennetts
Year From Now Katelyn Tarver
PLAY YOUR PART. KDVSGOLIATH
Pull Up (feat. Haviah Mighty) Keys N Krates
Doctor, My Eyes Khamari
Face It Kota the Friend
hurt less LØLØ
Encore Lamorn
Bubble Lennon Stella
No Little Mix
Didn't Know Shit (feat. JC Stewart & KINA) LOVA
Doin' This Luke Combs
Brad Pitt
Goosebumps
Mama Tetema ft Rayvanny Maluma
Last Breath Mark Tuan
Beautiful Love Marsden & Richardson & Band of Skulls
green felt mehro
On Call Nija
I Want U No Rome
Never A Good Time NOTD & The Band CAMINO
FAVORITE NOVODOR
Sunshine OneRepublic
Lucky Parisalexa
Look Out! Peach Pit
2little 2late PmBata
Bad Man (Smooth Criminal) Polo G
Waiting PUP
Magic Reva DeVito
Outlawz ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage Rick Ross
Young Right Now Robin Schulz & Dennis Lloyd
LA FAMA (feat. The Weeknd) ROSALIA
Song You'll Never Hear (feat. Maisie Peters) Sarcastic Sounds
Get It Girl (from Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5) Saweetie
Here Shallou
I Deserve (feat. NOS) Smino
Walking On The Moon Stela Cole
feel like shit Tate McRae
Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) Taylor Swift
I Bet You Think About Me ft. Chris Stapleton (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) Taylor Swift
Run (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) [feat. Ed Sheeran] Taylor Swift
Red (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift
Please Turn Green Teddy Swims
Colours The Wanted
NOTHINGTOLOSE Tom The Mail Man
SCIENTIST TWICE
rocket science vaultboy
Heights WALK THE MOON
miss me (when you're gone) Will Linley
Paving The Way Zach Zoya & Speng Squire

 

2