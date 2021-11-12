Week of November 12, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Bite Me - Avril Lavigne
- Waiting - PUP
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) ft. Chris Stapleton - Taylor Swift
- feel like shit - Tate McRae
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Hold on for Dear Life
|Adam Melchor & Briston Maroney
|Never Surrender (feat. Sarah de Warren)
|Adventure Club & Codeko
|World We Used to Know
|Alan Walker & Winona Oak
|Bed I Made (feat. Alessia Cara)
|Allen Stone
|Softly
|Amber Mark
|Envolver
|Anitta
|RIDING
|Aries
|Strangers
|Audrey Mika
|Narcissist
|Avery Anna
|Bite Me
|Avril Lavigne
|Wannabe
|Baby Queen
|I Love The Weekend
|Betta Lemme
|Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard")
|Beyoncé
|Blondes
|Blu DeTiger
|Dead Weight
|BRKN LOVE
|Blast Off
|Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
|777
|Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
|Wrist
|Canon & PoetiCS
|OH WELL
|Christian French
|If I Don't Hear from You Tonight
|Courtney Barnett
|Se Menea
|Don Omar & Nio Garcia
|(to me) your face is love
|Donna Missal
|then i met her
|Ekkstacy
|Break My Heart feat. 12AM
|Famba
|Palm Trees
|Garrett Nash
|The Bottom
|Gracie Abrams
|Whatever It Takes
|High Valley
|Friendly Fire
|Holly Humberstone
|let you
|iann dior
|SUPERFINE
|India Shawn
|Small Town Small
|Jason Aldean
|You Up? (feat. Ant Clemons)
|johan lenox
|You Deserve It All
|John Legend
|Soft Landing
|JP Saxe
|Find Another Reason Why
|Judah & The Lion
|Already Dead
|Juice WRLD
|Pressure
|Julian Lamadrid
|I Am Water
|July Talk
|Cool Kids
|Justus Bennetts
|Year From Now
|Katelyn Tarver
|PLAY YOUR PART.
|KDVSGOLIATH
|Pull Up (feat. Haviah Mighty)
|Keys N Krates
|Doctor, My Eyes
|Khamari
|Face It
|Kota the Friend
|hurt less
|LØLØ
|Encore
|Lamorn
|Bubble
|Lennon Stella
|No
|Little Mix
|Didn't Know Shit (feat. JC Stewart & KINA)
|LOVA
|Doin' This
|Luke Combs
|Brad Pitt
|MØ
|Goosebumps
|MØ
|Mama Tetema ft Rayvanny
|Maluma
|Last Breath
|Mark Tuan
|Beautiful Love
|Marsden & Richardson & Band of Skulls
|green felt
|mehro
|On Call
|Nija
|I Want U
|No Rome
|Never A Good Time
|NOTD & The Band CAMINO
|FAVORITE
|NOVODOR
|Sunshine
|OneRepublic
|Lucky
|Parisalexa
|Look Out!
|Peach Pit
|2little 2late
|PmBata
|Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)
|Polo G
|Waiting
|PUP
|Magic
|Reva DeVito
|Outlawz ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage
|Rick Ross
|Young Right Now
|Robin Schulz & Dennis Lloyd
|LA FAMA (feat. The Weeknd)
|ROSALIA
|Song You'll Never Hear (feat. Maisie Peters)
|Sarcastic Sounds
|Get It Girl (from Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5)
|Saweetie
|Here
|Shallou
|I Deserve (feat. NOS)
|Smino
|Walking On The Moon
|Stela Cole
|feel like shit
|Tate McRae
|Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
|Taylor Swift
|I Bet You Think About Me ft. Chris Stapleton (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
|Taylor Swift
|Run (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) [feat. Ed Sheeran]
|Taylor Swift
|Red (Taylor's Version)
|Taylor Swift
|Please Turn Green
|Teddy Swims
|Colours
|The Wanted
|NOTHINGTOLOSE
|Tom The Mail Man
|SCIENTIST
|TWICE
|rocket science
|vaultboy
|Heights
|WALK THE MOON
|miss me (when you're gone)
|Will Linley
|Paving The Way
|Zach Zoya & Speng Squire