Week of November 19, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Hold On - Adele
  • Love Turns Lovely - Sophie Simmons
  • Headstand - French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie
  • Cherry - FLETCHER ft. Hayley Kiyoko

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Can I Get It Adele
Cry Your Heart Out Adele
I Drink Wine Adele
Hold On Adele
Love Is A Game Adele
Somebody To Use Alesso
Strangers Ashley Kutcher
Go To War Blxst & Snoop Dogg
Empty Bottles (feat. MOD SUN) Bryce Vine
Dizzy (feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman) chloe moriondo
Somos Nada Christina Aguilera
Never Say Never Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson
Chrome Hearts (feat. Offset) D-Block Europe
Solve Your Code Different Heaven x Laura Brehm
Strangers ft. Mansionair Dom Dolla
I AM WOMAN Emmy Meli
Measure of a Man (feat. Central Cee) FKA twigs
Cherry ft. Hayley Kiyoko FLETCHER
Kahan (Last Year) [feat. Kodak Black] Fred again..
Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss) Freddie Gibbs
Handstand French Montana & Doja Cat feat. Saweetie
Never Get It Back Gabby Barrett
Automatic Woman H.E.R.
Hot Tea half·alive
Haunted House Holly Humberstone
Geordan Favors (feat. Deante' Hitchcock) Isaiah Rashad
On My Way (Marry Me) Jennifer Lopez
For Me This Is Heaven Jimmy Eat World
Anxiety. JVKE
Weirdo K.Flay
Renegade (feat. Cautious Clay) Kavinsky
Intimidated ft. H.E.R. KAYTRANADA
Summer Rain ft. Jazmine Sullivan Leon Bridges
Pickup MacKenzie Porter
Yamz Masego & Devin Morrison
Everywhere (BBC Children In Need) Niall Horan & Anne-Marie
Most People R3HAB & Lukas Graham
Paper Walls ft. Metric Rezz
Home Sweet ft. Lady A Russell Dickerson
Hey Siri salem ilese
Suéltate (From Sing 2) Sam i, Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco
Bling Up Sanni
Icy Chain Saweetie
Sweet Dreams & Dynamite Seeb & Nina Nesbitt
Moonlight (feat. SG Lewis) Smoko Ono & Rich
Love Turns Lonely Sophie Simmons
For Her Love Sting
The Hills on the Border.wav Sting
PARAMOUR (feat. AURORA) Sub Urban
A.M. RADIO The Lumineers
Lovelock The Trews
Lonely in the City The Trews
Until I Come Home Two Feet & grandson
Lift Me Up Tyga
Instinto YENDRY & J Balvin

 