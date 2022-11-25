Week of November 25, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- I Hate You When You're Drunk - Olly Murs
- Mercury In Retrograde - Avril Lavigne
- Paralyzed - Big Time Rush
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Too Late For Love
|3LAU
|Scared of Love
|Ali Gatie
|Supersonic L.U.V.
|AR/CO
|Broken
|AViVA & The Tech Thieves
|Mercury In Retrograde
|Avril Lavigne
|Paralyzed
|Big Time Rush
|Colin
|Colin Hay & Lime Cordiale
|Save Yourself First
|contradash
|One Punch Tommy
|Dan Fable
|gatsby
|Daniel Leggs
|Do It Right
|Don Toliver
|On My Way
|Emotional Oranges
|Angel
|Jimi Hendrix & ZAYN
|Dreamers (Music from the FiFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)
|Jung Kook
|Smells Like Smoke
|Lainey Wilson
|Touch (feat. Johan Lenox)
|Lili-Ann De Francesco
|Stacy's Brother
|Mad Tsai
|Tennessee Orange
|Megan Moroney
|i'm sorry
|mike.
|Ulala
|Myke Towers & Daddy Yankee
|Wreckage
|Nate Smith
|Frío
|NICKI NICOLE
|I Hate You When You're Drunk
|Olly Murs
|Bad Boy (feat. Mayorkun)
|Oxlade
|Get On My Love
|Picture This
|The Shape I'm Takin'
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Start Nowhere
|Sam Hunt
|Better With You
|SICK INDIVIDUALS
|B.E.D
|Tone Stith
|break up with that guy.
|Virginia To Vegas
|Blackphemy
|Yb.