Week of November 25, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • I Hate You When You're Drunk - Olly Murs
  • Mercury In Retrograde - Avril Lavigne
  • Paralyzed - Big Time Rush

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Too Late For Love 3LAU
Scared of Love Ali Gatie
Supersonic L.U.V. AR/CO
Broken AViVA & The Tech Thieves
Mercury In Retrograde Avril Lavigne
Paralyzed Big Time Rush
Colin Colin Hay & Lime Cordiale
Save Yourself First contradash
One Punch Tommy Dan Fable
gatsby Daniel Leggs
Do It Right Don Toliver
On My Way Emotional Oranges
Angel Jimi Hendrix & ZAYN
Dreamers (Music from the FiFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack) Jung Kook
Smells Like Smoke Lainey Wilson
Touch (feat. Johan Lenox) Lili-Ann De Francesco
Stacy's Brother Mad Tsai
Tennessee Orange Megan Moroney
i'm sorry mike.
Ulala Myke Towers & Daddy Yankee
Wreckage Nate Smith
Frío NICKI NICOLE
I Hate You When You're Drunk Olly Murs
Bad Boy (feat. Mayorkun) Oxlade
Get On My Love Picture This
The Shape I'm Takin' Red Hot Chili Peppers
Start Nowhere Sam Hunt
Better With You SICK INDIVIDUALS
B.E.D Tone Stith
break up with that guy. Virginia To Vegas
Blackphemy Yb.
