iHeartRadio

Week of November 26, 2021 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-SoranNov26

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Normani - Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
  • Gabry Ponte - Can't Get Over You ft. Aloe Blacc
  • Nicky Youre, dazy - Sunroof
  • Dylan - You're Not Harry Styles
  • Soran - Tired

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Man On The Moon Alan Walker & Benjamin Ingrosso
Milk Allie X
Llorando en un Ferrari Anuel AA
Won't You Take Me Far? beaux
Lo Que Yo Diga Becky G.
God Must Hate Me Catie Turner
don't miss me Claire Rosinkranz
Midtown Duki
You're Not Harry Styles Dylan
Miranda Frank Turner
Can't Get Over You (feat. Aloe Blacc) Gabry Ponte
Want What I Can't Have Ivy Adara
OUTRUN MYSELF Jack Kays & Travis Barker
Always Been You Jessie Murph
Human (feat. Echoes) John Summit
love sux JXN
Another day in America Kali Uchis & Ozuna
Eyes for U (feat. Conor Maynard & Gia Koka) Karma Child
JUST SAY IT KILLBOY
Grateful Kota the Friend
Tell It To My Heart (feat. Hozier) Meduza
lie lie lie MICO
Destroy Myself Just For You Montell Fish
2gether Mura Masa
Shady Intentions NGHTMRE, Zeds Dead & Tori Levett
Why Do I Call Nicky Romero
Sunroof Nicky Youre & Dazy
Wild Side [KAYTRANADA Remix] Normani
No Hard Feelings Old Dominion
By Your Side Rod Wave
Borracho Sech & DJ Khaled
Losers Sipper
Old Flame Sody
Tired Soran
Red Right Hand The Flaming Lips & Nell Smith
Sweet Talker ft. Galantis Years & Years
U Up Young Bombs feat. Stondon Massey

 

 

 