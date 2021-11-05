Week of November 5, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Escape Plan - Travos Scott
- The Antidote - Simple Plan
- One Right Now - The Weeknd & Post Malone
- No Love - Summer Walker with SZA
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Rich Kids
|Aiyana-Lee
|3D Feelings
|Alfie Templeman
|Wherever You Go (feat. John Martin)
|Alok
|R.I.P.
|Amy Allen
|Strangers
|Audrey Mika
|Labels ft. Tiana Major9 & Kofi Stone
|Blue Lab Beats
|Time and Time Again
|Bob Moses
|Smokin Out The Window
|Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
|bones
|Camylio
|Pressa
|Chocolate Audemar
|Home Videos
|Clubhouse
|Californication (Feels Like I'm Falling in Love)
|Col3trane
|Máquina del Tiempo
|Dalex, Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno
|Get out Get Hurt (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)
|Don Diablo
|Flying Dream 1
|Elbow
|Forever
|Elise LeGrow
|Grey
|Finn Askew
|Daffodil
|Finn Askew
|Wake Me Up
|Foals
|Billy Goodbye
|Franz Ferdinand
|Panicking
|French Montana & Fivio Foreign
|Pick Me Up
|Gabby Barrett
|Love Runs Deeper ft. CHERISE
|Gregory Porter
|Deja Vu
|James Arthur
|Call Me A Dreamer
|Kings Elliot
|Tongue Tied
|Kito & Terror Jr
|the older you get, the less you cry
|LANY
|On Guard (feat. 6lack)
|Lauren Jauregui
|Dirty Rotten Bizkit
|Limp Bizkit
|Between Us
|Little Mix
|Pretty
|LonelyTwin
|Hold No Grudge
|Lorde
|Helen of Troy
|Lorde
|Room For You
|Madison Beer
|Show Me Something
|Malik Moses & Bas
|Repeat Caller
|Max Leone
|Face Down In The Moment
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|Señor Juez
|Ozuna & Anthony Santos
|HIGH
|PnB Rock & DJ Luke Nasty
|One Right Now
|Post Malone with The Weeknd
|Dasani (feat. DC the Don & SEBii)
|Quadeca
|New Tooth
|Rich Brian
|Fearmonger (feat. Daoud)
|Saba
|Crying In the Club
|Serena Isioma
|The Antidote
|Simple Plan
|Stupid Boy (feat. Big Freedia)
|Slayyyter
|Glory
|Snail Mail
|Murder Music ft. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes
|Snoop Dogg
|No Love
|Summer Walker with SZA
|Let's Go To Hell
|Tai Verdes
|This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)
|Terrace Martin
|Stay Another Day
|The Wanted
|Overplayed
|Thomas Day
|Slow Down Summer
|Thomas Rhett
|The Motto
|Tiësto & Ava Max
|ESCAPE PLAN
|Travis Scott
|Dadada
|Trevor Daniel
|Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2)
|U2
|Brand New
|YSB Tril & Kill Jasper
|Just Kids
|Zach Hood