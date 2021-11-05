iHeartRadio

Week of November 5, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Escape Plan - Travos Scott
  • The Antidote - Simple Plan
  • One Right Now - The Weeknd & Post Malone
  • No Love - Summer Walker with SZA

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Rich Kids Aiyana-Lee
3D Feelings Alfie Templeman
Wherever You Go (feat. John Martin) Alok
R.I.P. Amy Allen
Strangers Audrey Mika
Labels ft. Tiana Major9 & Kofi Stone Blue Lab Beats
Time and Time Again Bob Moses
Smokin Out The Window Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
bones Camylio
Pressa Chocolate Audemar
Home Videos Clubhouse
Californication (Feels Like I'm Falling in Love) Col3trane
Máquina del Tiempo Dalex, Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno
Get out Get Hurt (feat. Gabrielle Aplin) Don Diablo
Flying Dream 1 Elbow
Forever Elise LeGrow
Grey Finn Askew
Daffodil Finn Askew
Wake Me Up Foals
Billy Goodbye Franz Ferdinand
Panicking French Montana & Fivio Foreign
Pick Me Up Gabby Barrett
Love Runs Deeper ft. CHERISE Gregory Porter
Deja Vu James Arthur
Call Me A Dreamer Kings Elliot
Tongue Tied Kito & Terror Jr
the older you get, the less you cry LANY
On Guard (feat. 6lack) Lauren Jauregui
Dirty Rotten Bizkit Limp Bizkit
Between Us Little Mix
Pretty LonelyTwin
Hold No Grudge Lorde
Helen of Troy Lorde
Room For You Madison Beer
Show Me Something Malik Moses & Bas
Repeat Caller Max Leone
Face Down In The Moment Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Señor Juez Ozuna & Anthony Santos
HIGH PnB Rock & DJ Luke Nasty
One Right Now Post Malone with The Weeknd
Dasani (feat. DC the Don & SEBii) Quadeca
New Tooth Rich Brian
Fearmonger (feat. Daoud) Saba
Crying In the Club Serena Isioma
The Antidote Simple Plan
Stupid Boy (feat. Big Freedia) Slayyyter
Glory Snail Mail
Murder Music ft. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes Snoop Dogg
No Love Summer Walker with SZA
Let's Go To Hell Tai Verdes
This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino) Terrace Martin
Stay Another Day The Wanted
Overplayed Thomas Day
Slow Down Summer Thomas Rhett
The Motto Tiësto & Ava Max
ESCAPE PLAN Travis Scott
Dadada Trevor Daniel
Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2) U2
Brand New YSB Tril & Kill Jasper
Just Kids Zach Hood

 

 

 

