Week of November 5, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez
- The Hardest Love - Dean Lewis
- Major Distribution - Drake, 21 Savage
- Never Gonna Not Dance Again - P!NK
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Ballin
|A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|With Love From
|Aly & AJ
|Living Life Right
|Anna of the North
|Hard To Be Human
|Anson Seabra
|not afraid at all
|Arden Jones
|Falling For You
|Ashanti
|Off Season
|Austin George
|I'm a Mess (with YUNGBLUD)
|Avril Lavigne
|War Cry
|Aysanabee
|Qué Duro
|Blessd
|heart attack
|Cavetown
|Satisfaction
|Darin
|The Hardest Love
|Dean Lewis
|Major Distribution
|Drake, 21 Savage
|Coming Back For You
|Fireboy DML
|Suckerpunch
|FLETCHER
|Machine Learning
|J. Maya
|Never Let You Go
|Jason Derulo & Shouse
|If I Died Last Night
|Jessie Murph
|if he wanted to he would
|Johnny Orlando
|Die For You
|Joji
|In My Head
|Juice WRLD
|Still In America
|Lecrae
|Mama, Dolly, Jesus
|Madeline Edwards
|Say You Want Me
|Masego
|Upside Down
|Matvey Emerson, Sistek & Mathew V
|I Still Pray
|Mickey Guyton
|Hands On Me
|Mills
|Birthday Girl
|Nelly & Chris Lane
|Never Be The One
|Olivia O'Brien
|Never Gonna Not Dance Again
|P!NK
|A Veces
|Paulo Londra & Feid
|Punto G
|Quevedo
|itch
|quinnie
|No Love For You
|Regard x Drop G
|5 Estrellas
|Reik & Sech
|Sorry
|Russell Dickerson
|Carry It Well
|Sam Fischer
|Satisfied
|Scribz Riley
|loving u is harder
|SEB
|My Mind & Me
|Selena Gomez
|Lifetime
|SG Lewis
|Marie
|Sleepy Hollow
|La Vida (Feat. E-40)
|Snow Tha Product
|Missing You
|Stephen Sanchez & Ashe
|10:35
|Tiësto & Tate McRae
|Graduated
|Two Friends & Bryce Vine
|i ain't rich, girl
|Zach Hood
|Birthday Sex
|Zach Zoya
|Come By Here
|Zach Zoya
|Drive Me Crazy
|Zai1k