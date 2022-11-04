iHeartRadio

Week of November 5, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez
  • The Hardest Love - Dean Lewis
  • Major Distribution - Drake, 21 Savage
  • Never Gonna Not Dance Again - P!NK

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Ballin A Boogie wit da Hoodie
With Love From Aly & AJ
Living Life Right Anna of the North
Hard To Be Human Anson Seabra
not afraid at all Arden Jones
Falling For You Ashanti
Off Season Austin George
I'm a Mess (with YUNGBLUD) Avril Lavigne
War Cry Aysanabee
Qué Duro Blessd
heart attack Cavetown
Satisfaction Darin
The Hardest Love Dean Lewis
Major Distribution Drake, 21 Savage
Coming Back For You Fireboy DML
Suckerpunch FLETCHER
Machine Learning J. Maya
Never Let You Go Jason Derulo & Shouse
If I Died Last Night Jessie Murph
if he wanted to he would Johnny Orlando
Die For You Joji
In My Head Juice WRLD
Still In America Lecrae
Mama, Dolly, Jesus Madeline Edwards
Say You Want Me Masego
Upside Down Matvey Emerson, Sistek & Mathew V
I Still Pray Mickey Guyton
Hands On Me Mills
Birthday Girl Nelly & Chris Lane
Never Be The One Olivia O'Brien
Never Gonna Not Dance Again P!NK
A Veces Paulo Londra & Feid
Punto G Quevedo
itch quinnie
No Love For You Regard x Drop G
5 Estrellas Reik & Sech
Sorry Russell Dickerson
Carry It Well Sam Fischer
Satisfied Scribz Riley
loving u is harder SEB
My Mind & Me Selena Gomez
Lifetime SG Lewis
Marie Sleepy Hollow
La Vida (Feat. E-40) Snow Tha Product
Missing You Stephen Sanchez & Ashe
10:35 Tiësto & Tate McRae
Graduated Two Friends & Bryce Vine
i ain't rich, girl Zach Hood
Birthday Sex Zach Zoya
Come By Here Zach Zoya
Drive Me Crazy Zai1k
