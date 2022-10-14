iHeartRadio

Week of October 14, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You) - Madison Beer
  • EDGING - blink-182
  • Out Of My System - Louis Tomlinson
  • The Drummer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

...and so much more. Enjoy!

2 Step 2 Chainz
ill (feat. Kenny Beats) Alexander 23
omw Ashe
Waiting Bailey Zimmerman
i see london i see france bbno$
EDGING blink-182
Oregon Briston Maroney
One Up Central Cee
Stressed Doechii
Petty Emotional Oranges
arsonists Ethan Bortnick
Thick of the Honey Fazerdaze
I'll Be There (feat. Zak Abel) GATTÜSO
October Passed Me By girl in red
Breathe Grace Davies
Did I Make You Up? half•alive
Stayed at the Party Hope Tala
Love Will Get You There Inhaler
Waiting Jamie Fine
wide eyed JAWNY
How Could You Jessie Murph
Slowly Jon Vinyl
SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID Joshua Bassett
Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame) Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade
Heyy Lil Baby
Poland Lil Yachty
Crazy Sexy Dream Girl Lolo Zouaï
Out of My System Louis Tomlinson
Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You) Madison Beer
Bye Bye Marshmello & Juice WRLD
Upside Down Matvey Emerson, Sistek & Mathew V
BAD NEWS Mute Choir, Just John
G Nikes (feat. Polo G) Nardo Wick
Growing Sideways Noah Kahan
WONDERLAND Olivia Lunny
Lay Up N’ Chill (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie) Pink Sweat$
Stagger Poppy
Escapism. (feat. 070 Shake) RAYE
I Think I Do RealestK
The Drummer Red Hot Chili Peppers
Nobody Wants To Die Rival Sons
So Me Stay Sean Paul
Be Happy Sleeping With Sirens & Royal & the Serpent
Only You STANY, Rema & Offset
Hide & Seek Stormzy
Fly Away Boy Teigen Gayse
Oh Caroline The 1975
Grapefruit Tove Lo
Starved Zach Bryan


