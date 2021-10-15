iHeartRadio

Week of October 15, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Easy On Me - Adele
  • Let Somebody Go - Coldplay ft. Selena Gomez
  • Faking Love - Atitta ft. Saweetie
  • I Don't Know You Anymore - Eric Nam

...and so much more. Enjoy!

 

Song Artist
The Weekend 88rising & BIBI
Easy On Me Adele
n2o aldn
Late Bloomer Allison Ponthier
Faking Love (feat. Saweetie) Anitta
Keep Your Head Up Princess Anson Seabra
Own The Night AREA21
Giving In To the Love AURORA
space for you Avenue Beat
Crutch Band of Horses
Children Billy Porter
Brighter Days Blessing Offor
Índigo Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
ESCORT Chase Atlantic
Dummy Cheat Codes, Oli Sykes & Bring Me The Horizon
Forever Chelsea Cutler
Let Somebody Go Coldplay X Selena Gomez
Coldplay X We Are KING X Jacob Collier
Trust Myself Command Sisters
Dorito & Coca-Cola Danny Ocean & Tokischa
Unforgettable (Tommy's Song) Demi Lovato
The Real Thing Dixie
Cheque Don Diablo
You know My body (feat. Capella Grey) DreamDoll
Six Words elbow
I Don't Know You Anymore Eric Nam
Love Is Pain FINNEAS
Rips Me Up Fruit Bats
Sad Song GRACEY
Wouldn't Change A Thing ILLENIUM & Thirty Seconds to Mars
The Truth (feat. Adia Victoria) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
But I Don'T JESSIA
ADULTHOOD (feat. Hot 8 Brass Band) Jon Batiste, BJ The Chicago Kid
Nothing Can Kill Us K.Flay
Skin & Bones (feat. Winona Oak) Kito
Undeniable (feat. X Ambassadors) Kygo
Sukutubla Lalo Ebratt & Maluma
Scattered (feat. Vic Mensa) Lauren Jauregui
Fancy Lennon Stella
2023 Lila Drew
Waiting To Feel Like This Louis The Child
Here We Go Mac Miller
No One Above You Marcus King
Never Surrender Matoma & Steve Garrigan
Beautiful Life Michael Kiwanuka
If I Was A Cowboy Miranda Lambert
Complex My Morning Jacket
What If I Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
I Feel Good Pink Sweat$
Reason PinkPantheress
Street You Live On Remi Wolf
Track Shoes Rence
Sorry for Me Ricky Montgomery
Sing (feat. Busta Rhymes) Rotimi
Pass It On Ryan Hurd
Call On Me (feat. Georgia Ku) Sam Feldt
Hopeless Romantic Sam Fischer
Joy Santana & Chris Stapleton
Pretty Scott Helman
Suit Me Up Slimelife Shawty & Lil Durk
Ex For A Reason ft. JT Summer Walker
Woman (with Gentleman) The Kemist
BIG SHOT The Lumineers
Rule The World The Wanted
The War Inside (feat. Chris Stapleton) Tom Morello
U Gurl Walker Hayes
Do It Over WizTheMc
Bubbly (with Drake & Travis Scott) Young Thug
Livin It Up (with Post Malone & A$AP Rocky) Young Thug
The Comeback Zac Brown Band
Wildflower (feat. Lucius) Zeke Finn

 

 

 

