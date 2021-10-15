Week of October 15, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Easy On Me - Adele
- Let Somebody Go - Coldplay ft. Selena Gomez
- Faking Love - Atitta ft. Saweetie
- I Don't Know You Anymore - Eric Nam
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|The Weekend
|88rising & BIBI
|Easy On Me
|Adele
|n2o
|aldn
|Late Bloomer
|Allison Ponthier
|Faking Love (feat. Saweetie)
|Anitta
|Keep Your Head Up Princess
|Anson Seabra
|Own The Night
|AREA21
|Giving In To the Love
|AURORA
|space for you
|Avenue Beat
|Crutch
|Band of Horses
|Children
|Billy Porter
|Brighter Days
|Blessing Offor
|Índigo
|Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
|ESCORT
|Chase Atlantic
|Dummy
|Cheat Codes, Oli Sykes & Bring Me The Horizon
|Forever
|Chelsea Cutler
|Let Somebody Go
|Coldplay X Selena Gomez
|♡
|Coldplay X We Are KING X Jacob Collier
|Trust Myself
|Command Sisters
|Dorito & Coca-Cola
|Danny Ocean & Tokischa
|Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)
|Demi Lovato
|The Real Thing
|Dixie
|Cheque
|Don Diablo
|You know My body (feat. Capella Grey)
|DreamDoll
|Six Words
|elbow
|I Don't Know You Anymore
|Eric Nam
|Love Is Pain
|FINNEAS
|Rips Me Up
|Fruit Bats
|Sad Song
|GRACEY
|Wouldn't Change A Thing
|ILLENIUM & Thirty Seconds to Mars
|The Truth (feat. Adia Victoria)
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|But I Don'T
|JESSIA
|ADULTHOOD (feat. Hot 8 Brass Band)
|Jon Batiste, BJ The Chicago Kid
|Nothing Can Kill Us
|K.Flay
|Skin & Bones (feat. Winona Oak)
|Kito
|Undeniable (feat. X Ambassadors)
|Kygo
|Sukutubla
|Lalo Ebratt & Maluma
|Scattered (feat. Vic Mensa)
|Lauren Jauregui
|Fancy
|Lennon Stella
|2023
|Lila Drew
|Waiting To Feel Like This
|Louis The Child
|Here We Go
|Mac Miller
|No One Above You
|Marcus King
|Never Surrender
|Matoma & Steve Garrigan
|Beautiful Life
|Michael Kiwanuka
|If I Was A Cowboy
|Miranda Lambert
|Complex
|My Morning Jacket
|What If I
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|I Feel Good
|Pink Sweat$
|Reason
|PinkPantheress
|Street You Live On
|Remi Wolf
|Track Shoes
|Rence
|Sorry for Me
|Ricky Montgomery
|Sing (feat. Busta Rhymes)
|Rotimi
|Pass It On
|Ryan Hurd
|Call On Me (feat. Georgia Ku)
|Sam Feldt
|Hopeless Romantic
|Sam Fischer
|Joy
|Santana & Chris Stapleton
|Pretty
|Scott Helman
|Suit Me Up
|Slimelife Shawty & Lil Durk
|Ex For A Reason ft. JT
|Summer Walker
|Woman (with Gentleman)
|The Kemist
|BIG SHOT
|The Lumineers
|Rule The World
|The Wanted
|The War Inside (feat. Chris Stapleton)
|Tom Morello
|U Gurl
|Walker Hayes
|Do It Over
|WizTheMc
|Bubbly (with Drake & Travis Scott)
|Young Thug
|Livin It Up (with Post Malone & A$AP Rocky)
|Young Thug
|The Comeback
|Zac Brown Band
|Wildflower (feat. Lucius)
|Zeke Finn