Week of October 21, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- superhuman - Bishop Briggs
- Let It Die - Ellie Goulding
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am - Arctic Monkeys
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Selfish
|Ali Gatie
|I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
|Arctic Monkeys
|Balenciaga
|Banx & Ranx, Demarco, Konshens
|Pressure
|BAYLI
|touch grass (feat. Yung Gravy)
|bbno$
|superhuman
|Bishop Briggs
|Your Love
|Blessing Offor
|Elevator
|Blu De Tiger
|Fool No More
|Brynn Knickle
|Surrender My Heart
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Sunset
|Caroline Polachek
|Don't Leave Me Lonely
|Clean Bandit x Elley Duhé
|Come Together
|Crown Lands
|Hey Cowboy
|Devon Cole
|Don't Take Your Love
|dvsn
|Try Jesus
|Elle King
|Let It Die
|Ellie Goulding
|Obsession
|Eric Bellinger
|If I Told You That I Missed You
|Eric Punzo
|Recharge My Heart
|Fefe Dobson
|A Feeling That Never Came
|First Aid Kit
|Delilah (pull me out of this)
|Fred again...
|Arcade in Me
|Gabriella
|Worst Day
|ILLENIUM & MAX
|Changes
|Jeremih
|Place Your Debts
|Jimmy Eat World
|Lionheart (Fearless)
|Joel Corry & Tom Grennan
|Miss Me Too
|Katherine Li
|100 degrees
|kenzie
|ANTIFRAGILE
|LE SSERAFIM
|Paid Up
|Lil Mosey
|Do I make you nervous
|Lilyisthatyou
|I Do (feat.) Slush Puppy
|Lost Kings
|Upside Down
|Matvey Emerson, Sistek & Mathew V
|Made You Look
|Meghan Trainor
|criminal
|Nemahsis
|Where I Go
|NxWorries, Knxwledge, Anderson .Paak & H.E.R.
|Miss You
|Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
|C'est La Vie
|Peach Tree Rascals
|Love You Bad
|Preston Pablo
|ANIMAL
|PVRIS
|Aston Martin Truck
|Roddy Ricch
|WDIA (Would Do It Again)
|Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence
|Monotonia
|Shakira & Ozuna
|Maniac
|Shawn Desman
|Blue
|Sigrid
|Dream It All Over Again
|Sloan
|Only You
|STANY, Rema & Offset
|too fast
|sunsetto
|Anti-Hero
|Taylor Swift
|Karma
|Taylor Swift
|Paris
|Taylow Swift
|Smoking Weed Alone
|Tegan and Sara
|Ojalá
|The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine
|Sex Symbol
|Tyla Yaweh
|Y'all Life (feat. Ciara)
|Walker Hayes