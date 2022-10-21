iHeartRadio

Week of October 21, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • superhuman - Bishop Briggs
  • Let It Die - Ellie Goulding
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
  • I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am - Arctic Monkeys

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Selfish Ali Gatie
I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am Arctic Monkeys
Balenciaga Banx & Ranx, Demarco, Konshens
Pressure BAYLI
touch grass (feat. Yung Gravy) bbno$
superhuman Bishop Briggs
Your Love Blessing Offor
Elevator Blu De Tiger
Fool No More Brynn Knickle
Surrender My Heart Carly Rae Jepsen
Sunset Caroline Polachek
Don't Leave Me Lonely Clean Bandit x Elley Duhé
Come Together Crown Lands
Hey Cowboy Devon Cole
Don't Take Your Love dvsn
Try Jesus Elle King
Let It Die Ellie Goulding
Obsession Eric Bellinger
If I Told You That I Missed You Eric Punzo
Recharge My Heart Fefe Dobson
A Feeling That Never Came First Aid Kit
Delilah (pull me out of this) Fred again...
Arcade in Me Gabriella
Worst Day ILLENIUM & MAX
Changes Jeremih
Place Your Debts Jimmy Eat World
Lionheart (Fearless) Joel Corry & Tom Grennan
Miss Me Too Katherine Li
100 degrees kenzie
ANTIFRAGILE LE SSERAFIM
Paid Up Lil Mosey
Do I make you nervous Lilyisthatyou
I Do (feat.) Slush Puppy Lost Kings
Upside Down Matvey Emerson, Sistek & Mathew V
Made You Look Meghan Trainor
criminal Nemahsis
Where I Go NxWorries, Knxwledge, Anderson .Paak & H.E.R.
Miss You Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
C'est La Vie Peach Tree Rascals
Love You Bad Preston Pablo
ANIMAL PVRIS
Aston Martin Truck Roddy Ricch
WDIA (Would Do It Again) Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence
Monotonia Shakira & Ozuna
Maniac Shawn Desman
Blue Sigrid
Dream It All Over Again Sloan
Only You STANY, Rema & Offset
too fast sunsetto
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
Karma Taylor Swift
Paris Taylow Swift
Smoking Weed Alone Tegan and Sara
Ojalá The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine
Sex Symbol Tyla Yaweh
Y'all Life (feat. Ciara) Walker Hayes
