Week of October 28, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Lift Me Up - Rihanna
  • Last Day of Summer - Shania Twain
  • The Astronaut - Jin
  • For The Night ft. Latto - Chlöe
  • ...and so much more. Enjoy!
Song Artist
Get It Afrojack presents NLW
Falling For You Ashanti
Simply the Best ft. Anitta & El Alfa Black Eyed Peas
if you ask me to Charli D'Amelio
For The Night ft. Latto Chlöe
SOMEONE ELSE'S PROBLEM Chlöe
karma Christian French
Mexico Clinton Kane
Better Days Coleman Hell & Jocelyn Alice
All You Need is Time Daisy The Great
Bad Idea Dove Cameron
Just Words DVBBS
Blisters Dylan
Warhol ella jane
supernova Fousheé
Hello Hello Hola Garry Sandhu, Las Villa, MC Davo, Ikky
Deny Me Grace Gardner
Forever ft. Elley Duhé Gryffin

i'm yours

 Isabel La Rosa
The Astronaut Jin
Smart Guys John Mellencamp
In My Head Juice WRLD
Doubted Me Kaash Paige
Falling From The Sky Kailee Morgue KiNG MALA
Street Called Main Keith Urban
Samurai Chop King Cruff
Iridium Labrinth
Alive and Unwell Leah Kate
MAN$ION LIT killah
Good Day Lyan Paris
I Just Came to Dance Mae Muller
Éxtasis Manuel Turizo, Maria Becerra
Bout Mine Mariah the Scientist
Letter to Myself Morray
L.U.S.H New Hope Club
Bag Talk Polo G
I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying) Rachel Chinouriri
Divide RealestK
Lift Me Up Rihanna
Chale ft. Clementine Douglas Riton, Major League Djz, King Promise
No Regrets Royal & The Serpent
Foto En Panty Sech
Last Day of Summer Shania Twain
LFG Sheck Wes
rave Skaiwater
Glitches SleazyWorldGo
Pro Freak Smino
Shirt SZA
Good in Bed TAELA
Retina Snow Tame Impala
Devil in a Dress Teddy Swims
She Loves Me TOBi
Ain't Safe Trippie Redd
Into My Body UPSAHL
Money & Love Wizkid
Dancing In The Rain Yung Gravy
All I Never Wanted Zzz.
