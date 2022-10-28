Week of October 28, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Lift Me Up - Rihanna
- Last Day of Summer - Shania Twain
- The Astronaut - Jin
- For The Night ft. Latto - Chlöe
- ...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Get It
|Afrojack presents NLW
|Falling For You
|Ashanti
|Simply the Best ft. Anitta & El Alfa
|Black Eyed Peas
|if you ask me to
|Charli D'Amelio
|For The Night ft. Latto
|Chlöe
|SOMEONE ELSE'S PROBLEM
|Chlöe
|karma
|Christian French
|Mexico
|Clinton Kane
|Better Days
|Coleman Hell & Jocelyn Alice
|All You Need is Time
|Daisy The Great
|Bad Idea
|Dove Cameron
|Just Words
|DVBBS
|Blisters
|Dylan
|Warhol
|ella jane
|supernova
|Fousheé
|Hello Hello Hola
|Garry Sandhu, Las Villa, MC Davo, Ikky
|Deny Me
|Grace Gardner
|Forever ft. Elley Duhé
|Gryffin
|
i'm yours
|Isabel La Rosa
|The Astronaut
|Jin
|Smart Guys
|John Mellencamp
|In My Head
|Juice WRLD
|Doubted Me
|Kaash Paige
|Falling From The Sky
|Kailee Morgue KiNG MALA
|Street Called Main
|Keith Urban
|Samurai Chop
|King Cruff
|Iridium
|Labrinth
|Alive and Unwell
|Leah Kate
|MAN$ION
|LIT killah
|Good Day
|Lyan Paris
|I Just Came to Dance
|Mae Muller
|Éxtasis
|Manuel Turizo, Maria Becerra
|Bout Mine
|Mariah the Scientist
|Letter to Myself
|Morray
|L.U.S.H
|New Hope Club
|Bag Talk
|Polo G
|I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying)
|Rachel Chinouriri
|Divide
|RealestK
|Lift Me Up
|Rihanna
|Chale ft. Clementine Douglas
|Riton, Major League Djz, King Promise
|No Regrets
|Royal & The Serpent
|Foto En Panty
|Sech
|Last Day of Summer
|Shania Twain
|LFG
|Sheck Wes
|rave
|Skaiwater
|Glitches
|SleazyWorldGo
|Pro Freak
|Smino
|Shirt
|SZA
|Good in Bed
|TAELA
|Retina Snow
|Tame Impala
|Devil in a Dress
|Teddy Swims
|She Loves Me
|TOBi
|Ain't Safe
|Trippie Redd
|Into My Body
|UPSAHL
|Money & Love
|Wizkid
|Dancing In The Rain
|Yung Gravy
|All I Never Wanted
|Zzz.