Week of October 29, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • 2step - Ed Sheeran
  • Oh Na Na - Myke Towers, Camila Cabello, Tainy
  • Drop Dead - granson, Kesha, Travis Barker
  • How Do You Love - Cheat Codes, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
I WON'T COMPLAIN 44phantom & Tom The Mail Man
Green Juice (feat. Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes) A$AP Ferg
Drive (feat. Tilian) Adventure Club & BEAUZ
Rescue Me Alesso & Danna Paola
Best Of Me (Originals) Alicia Keys
Charmander Aminé
Dictadura Anuel AA
Real Life Artemas
The Night You Left Ashley Kutcher
All Mine ayokay
Pedi Baby Tate
Oxygen Beach Bunny
Doesn't Matter BENEE
Loyal To A Fault (feat. Bryson Tiller & Lil Durk) Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Intertwined CHASE WRIGHT & Delaney Jane
How Do You Love Cheat Codes, Lee Brice & Lindsay Ell
Days Like Lost Dogs Christian Leave
Telepath Conan Gray
cemetery dreams daine
Family (feat. Bebe Rexha, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Ty Dolla $ign) David Guetta
2step Ed Sheeran
Stop The Rain Ed Sheeran
Overpass Graffiti Ed Sheeran
God Sent Me As Karma Emlyn
I Don't Really Care French Montana
Would You Mind GOODBADUGLY
Drop Dead grandson, Kesha & Travis Barker
After You (feat. Calle Lehmann) Gryffin & Jason Ross
Promise Hush Forte
Dinner Date (feat. Trippie Redd) [bonus] IDK
Enemy ft. JID Imagine Dragons
Taken For Granted J.I the Prince of N.Y
Anymore JEON SOMI
I Wish (feat. Mabel) Joel Corry
Last Train Home [Ballad Version] John Mayer
You're Just Drunk Johnny Orlando
South Dakota JORDY
Duck Duck Goose Joyner Lucas
Eye Of The Storm Klingande & Pool Blue
Lipstick Kungs
Preached LIL DUSTY G & Marshmello
Demon High Lil Uzi Vert
Pack a Punch Luke Wild
Next Year (feat. Windser) Macklemore
Madness Maddie & Tae
She Knows It Maggie Lindemann
Strangers Forever Maude Latour
Mirror Maximillian
Tell It To My Heart ft. Hozier MEDUZA
Amor Fati Mike Posner
Oh Na Na Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy
Sabe NICKI NICOLE & Rauw Alejandro
Lose My Number Nightly
Sugar in a Bowl Of Monsters and Men
Phantom Of Monsters and Men
Signals Regard x Kwabs
Higher Ground Ryan Ellis
Believe It SahBabii
The Hardest Cut Spoon
Caddy SSGKobe
Thinkin' Bout You Steven Lee Olsen
sober Sueco
House Broken (feat. Naz Tokio) The Crystal Method

 

 

 

