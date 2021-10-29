Week of October 29, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- 2step - Ed Sheeran
- Oh Na Na - Myke Towers, Camila Cabello, Tainy
- Drop Dead - granson, Kesha, Travis Barker
- How Do You Love - Cheat Codes, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|I WON'T COMPLAIN
|44phantom & Tom The Mail Man
|Green Juice (feat. Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes)
|A$AP Ferg
|Drive (feat. Tilian)
|Adventure Club & BEAUZ
|Rescue Me
|Alesso & Danna Paola
|Best Of Me (Originals)
|Alicia Keys
|Charmander
|Aminé
|Dictadura
|Anuel AA
|Real Life
|Artemas
|The Night You Left
|Ashley Kutcher
|All Mine
|ayokay
|Pedi
|Baby Tate
|Oxygen
|Beach Bunny
|Doesn't Matter
|BENEE
|Loyal To A Fault (feat. Bryson Tiller & Lil Durk)
|Big Sean & Hit-Boy
|Intertwined
|CHASE WRIGHT & Delaney Jane
|How Do You Love
|Cheat Codes, Lee Brice & Lindsay Ell
|Days Like Lost Dogs
|Christian Leave
|Telepath
|Conan Gray
|cemetery dreams
|daine
|Family (feat. Bebe Rexha, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Ty Dolla $ign)
|David Guetta
|2step
|Ed Sheeran
|Stop The Rain
|Ed Sheeran
|Overpass Graffiti
|Ed Sheeran
|God Sent Me As Karma
|Emlyn
|I Don't Really Care
|French Montana
|Would You Mind
|GOODBADUGLY
|Drop Dead
|grandson, Kesha & Travis Barker
|After You (feat. Calle Lehmann)
|Gryffin & Jason Ross
|Promise
|Hush Forte
|Dinner Date (feat. Trippie Redd) [bonus]
|IDK
|Enemy ft. JID
|Imagine Dragons
|Taken For Granted
|J.I the Prince of N.Y
|Anymore
|JEON SOMI
|I Wish (feat. Mabel)
|Joel Corry
|Last Train Home [Ballad Version]
|John Mayer
|You're Just Drunk
|Johnny Orlando
|South Dakota
|JORDY
|Duck Duck Goose
|Joyner Lucas
|Eye Of The Storm
|Klingande & Pool Blue
|Lipstick
|Kungs
|Preached
|LIL DUSTY G & Marshmello
|Demon High
|Lil Uzi Vert
|Pack a Punch
|Luke Wild
|Next Year (feat. Windser)
|Macklemore
|Madness
|Maddie & Tae
|She Knows It
|Maggie Lindemann
|Strangers Forever
|Maude Latour
|Mirror
|Maximillian
|Tell It To My Heart ft. Hozier
|MEDUZA
|Amor Fati
|Mike Posner
|Oh Na Na
|Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy
|Sabe
|NICKI NICOLE & Rauw Alejandro
|Lose My Number
|Nightly
|Sugar in a Bowl
|Of Monsters and Men
|Phantom
|Of Monsters and Men
|Signals
|Regard x Kwabs
|Higher Ground
|Ryan Ellis
|Believe It
|SahBabii
|The Hardest Cut
|Spoon
|Caddy
|SSGKobe
|Thinkin' Bout You
|Steven Lee Olsen
|sober
|Sueco
|House Broken (feat. Naz Tokio)
|The Crystal Method