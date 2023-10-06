Week of October 6 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J. Cole
- You & Me - JENNIE
- Out Alpha The Alpha - Megan Thee Stallion
- She Calls Me Back - Noah Kahan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- Dance With Me - blink-182
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|I Want That
|(G)I-DLE
|How's It Gonna End
|Aidan Bissett
|Beautiful World
|Bazzi
|Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 57
|Bizzarp feat. Milo J
|Dance With Me
|blink-182
|Best Of Me
|Bnxn
|Round & Round
|Bob Moses
|Problematic
|Boywithuke
|running
|Camylio
|Swinging At The Stars
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Meant For Me
|Colbie Caillat
|Time Machine 2
|Daisy The Great feat. Illuminati Hotties
|Saving Up
|Dom Dolla
|Don't Go Insane
|DPR IAN
|8AM In Charlotte
|Drake
|First Person Shooter
|Drake feat. J. Cole
|Why Would I?
|Fivio Foreign
|Kissing In Swimming Pools
|Holly Humberstone
|Off the Record
|Ive
|Just Us
|James Arthur
|Drums
|James Hype feat. Kim Petras
|Back
|JayO
|You & Me
|JENNIE
|Wild On
|Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll
|Hey DJ
|Joel Corry
|Chrome Hearted
|jxdn
|Only In My Mind
|Kenya Grace
|Normal People Things
|Lovejoy
|Hands Tied
|Majid Jordan
|Out Alpha The Alpha
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Already Over
|Mike Shinoda
|Backbone
|MONOWHALES
|Ghost In the Machine
|Mute Choir
|Fact Check
|NCT 127
|club heaven
|Nessa Barrett
|GODS
|League of Legends & NewJeans
|She Calls Me Back
|Noah Kahan feat. Kacey Musgraves
|Different About You
|Old Dominion
|Live For Me
|Omar Apollo
|It Takes 3
|Pitbull feat. Vikina
|It Is You
|RealestK feat. BIA
|Breaking Up With Jesus
|Rêve
|Ghost
|Sigrid
|Live It Up (High Tide)
|Surfaces
|Me & U
|Tems
|Hold Me
|The Strumbellas
|Sorry For the Drama
|Zoe Wees