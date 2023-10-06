iHeartRadio

Week of October 6 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J. Cole
  • You & Me - JENNIE​
  • Out Alpha The Alpha​ - Megan Thee Stallion​
  • She Calls Me Back - Noah Kahan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • Dance With Me - blink-182

...and so much more. Enjoy!

I Want That (G)I-DLE
How's It Gonna End Aidan Bissett
Beautiful World Bazzi
Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 57 Bizzarp feat. Milo J
Dance With Me blink-182
Best Of Me Bnxn
Round & Round Bob Moses
Problematic Boywithuke
running Camylio
Swinging At The Stars Claire Rosinkranz
Meant For Me Colbie Caillat
Time Machine 2 Daisy The Great feat. Illuminati Hotties
Saving Up Dom Dolla
Don't Go Insane DPR IAN
8AM In Charlotte Drake
First Person Shooter Drake feat. J. Cole
Why Would I? Fivio Foreign
Kissing In Swimming Pools Holly Humberstone
Off the Record Ive
Just Us James Arthur
Drums James Hype feat. Kim Petras
Back JayO
You & Me JENNIE
Wild On Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll
Hey DJ Joel Corry
Chrome Hearted jxdn
Only In My Mind Kenya Grace
Normal People Things Lovejoy
Hands Tied Majid Jordan
Out Alpha The Alpha Megan Thee Stallion
Already Over Mike Shinoda
Backbone MONOWHALES
Ghost In the Machine Mute Choir
Fact Check NCT 127
club heaven Nessa Barrett
GODS League of Legends & NewJeans
She Calls Me Back  Noah Kahan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Different About You Old Dominion
Live For Me Omar Apollo
It Takes 3 Pitbull feat. Vikina
It Is You RealestK feat. BIA
Breaking Up With Jesus Rêve
Ghost Sigrid
Live It Up (High Tide) Surfaces
Me & U Tems
Hold Me The Strumbellas
Sorry For the Drama Zoe Wees
