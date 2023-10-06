Week of October 6 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J. Cole

You & Me - JENNIE​

Out Alpha The Alpha​ - Megan Thee Stallion​

She Calls Me Back - Noah Kahan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Dance With Me - blink-182​

...and so much more. Enjoy!