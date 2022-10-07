Week of October 7, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Ghost of You - Mimi Webb
- THE LONELIEST - Måneskin
- Loser - Charlie Puth
- Die Of A Broken Heart - Olly Murs
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Normal
|347aidan
|B.R.O. (Better Ride Out) [feat. Roddy Ricch]
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|Believe (feat. Goodboys)
|ACRAZE
|All That I'm Craving
|Aidan Bissett
|cough drops
|almost monday
|Only Wanna Be With You
|Amy Shark
|HUSH
|Ari Abdul
|Ego Death
|Aysanabee
|Top Gun
|bbno$
|Peachy World
|Blair Lee
|One Night
|Broken Bells
|The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright)
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|People Pleaser
|Cat Burns
|Beat Goes On
|Chapter & Verse
|Loser
|Charlie Puth
|Plastic Purse
|chloe moriondo
|Hurt You
|Connie Constance
|Not A Day Goes By
|Daniel Blume
|Radio
|Dayglow
|Innocence And Sadness
|Dermot Kennedy
|Jugni
|Diljit Dosanjh & Diamond Platnumz
|FORTUNE COOKIE
|easy life
|LA DI DA
|EVERGLOW
|High Heels
|Flo Rida & Walker Hayes
|Shordie (feat. Gunna)
|G Herbo
|snow angels
|GAYLE
|Qué Será Será (Law Nebka Sawa)
|Hiba Tawaji & Luis Fonsi
|Swan Upon Leda
|Hozier
|Stand Up (From the Original Motion Picture Till)
|Jazmine Sullivan
|Bad Fruit*
|Jean Dawson & Earl Sweatshirt
|would you love me now?
|Joshua Bassett
|Bittersweet Goodbyes
|Joyce Wrice
|star tripping
|Kevin Atwater
|Who Do You Think You Are (From the Netflix Film "the School for Good and Evil")
|Kiana Ledé & Cautious Clay
|Detached
|Lyn Lapid
|THE LONELIEST
|Måneskin
|Not Another Rockstar
|Maisie Peters
|Junio
|Maluma
|Ghost of You
|Mimi Webb
|tired of california
|Nessa Barrett
|Those Days
|Nickelback
|Likkle Miss (THE FINE NINE REMIX) [feat. Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez & London Hill]
|Nicki Minaj & Skeng
|Lovesick
|Nonô
|22 Make
|Oh Wonder
|Knock Knock
|OhGeesy
|Die Of A Broken Heart
|Olly Murs
|Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)
|Omar Apollo
|Mañana
|Ozuna
|To The Bone (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
|Quavo, Takeoff
|Whitney
|Rêve
|Hate That I Need You
|Raquel Cole
|Trust
|RealestK
|Selfish (feat. BEAM)
|RINI
|Busy
|Robyn Ottolini
|Stop Breathing
|Roddy Ricch
|Don't Go
|Rory, Pink Sweat$ & Sinead Harnett
|Pisces (feat. Krept & Konan)
|Russ Millions
|I Wonder
|Russell Dickerson
|Locksmith
|Sadie Jean
|Carried Away
|Shawn Mendes
|State Of My Heart (feat. Nat Dunn)
|Surf Mesa
|Someone Who Loved You
|Teddy Swims
|Wildflower
|Thomas Day
|girls like me don't cry
|thuy
|Let's Go (feat. Aitch)
|Tion Wayne
|Date Night
|Toosii
|My Friends (feat. Lil Durk)
|Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard
|Young Bombs
|We Own the Night
|ur a <stranger>
|WILLOW