Week of October 7, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Ghost of You - Mimi Webb
  • THE LONELIEST -  Måneskin
  • Loser - Charlie Puth
  • Die Of A Broken Heart - Olly Murs

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Normal 347aidan
B.R.O. (Better Ride Out) [feat. Roddy Ricch] A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Believe (feat. Goodboys) ACRAZE
All That I'm Craving Aidan Bissett
cough drops almost monday
Only Wanna Be With You Amy Shark
HUSH Ari Abdul
Ego Death Aysanabee
Top Gun bbno$
Peachy World Blair Lee
One Night Broken Bells
The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright) Carly Rae Jepsen
People Pleaser Cat Burns
Beat Goes On Chapter & Verse
Loser Charlie Puth
Plastic Purse chloe moriondo
Hurt You Connie Constance
Not A Day Goes By Daniel Blume
Radio Dayglow
Innocence And Sadness Dermot Kennedy
Jugni Diljit Dosanjh & Diamond Platnumz
FORTUNE COOKIE easy life
LA DI DA EVERGLOW
High Heels Flo Rida & Walker Hayes
Shordie (feat. Gunna) G Herbo
snow angels GAYLE
Qué Será Será (Law Nebka Sawa) Hiba Tawaji & Luis Fonsi
Swan Upon Leda Hozier
Stand Up (From the Original Motion Picture Till) Jazmine Sullivan
Bad Fruit* Jean Dawson & Earl Sweatshirt
would you love me now? Joshua Bassett
Bittersweet Goodbyes Joyce Wrice
star tripping Kevin Atwater
Who Do You Think You Are (From the Netflix Film "the School for Good and Evil") Kiana Ledé & Cautious Clay
Detached Lyn Lapid
THE LONELIEST Måneskin
Not Another Rockstar Maisie Peters
Junio Maluma
Ghost of You Mimi Webb
tired of california Nessa Barrett
Those Days Nickelback
Likkle Miss (THE FINE NINE REMIX) [feat. Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez & London Hill] Nicki Minaj & Skeng
Lovesick Nonô
22 Make Oh Wonder
Knock Knock OhGeesy
Die Of A Broken Heart Olly Murs
Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) Omar Apollo
Mañana Ozuna
To The Bone (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Quavo, Takeoff
Whitney Rêve
Hate That I Need You Raquel Cole
Trust RealestK
Selfish (feat. BEAM) RINI
Busy Robyn Ottolini
Stop Breathing Roddy Ricch
Don't Go Rory, Pink Sweat$ & Sinead Harnett
Pisces (feat. Krept & Konan) Russ Millions
I Wonder Russell Dickerson
Locksmith Sadie Jean
Carried Away Shawn Mendes
State Of My Heart (feat. Nat Dunn) Surf Mesa
Someone Who Loved You Teddy Swims
Wildflower Thomas Day
girls like me don't cry thuy
Let's Go (feat. Aitch) Tion Wayne
Date Night Toosii
My Friends (feat. Lil Durk) Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard
Young Bombs We Own the Night
ur a <stranger> WILLOW
6