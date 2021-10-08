Week of October 8, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Boyz - Jesy Nelson ft. Nicki Minaj
- girls girls girls - Fletcher
- Hailey - Justin Bieber
- Colors - Lauren Jauregui
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Prada
|24kGoldn & Lil Tecca
|3 Moods
|Abe Parker
|Savage
|aespa
|Hi-Lo
|AJ Mitchell
|Miss Sick World
|Alex Porat
|Vibe for Me [Famba Remix]
|Aqyila
|Born Yesterday
|Arca & Sia
|yoga (feat. Rebecca Black)
|bbno$
|Meant To Be
|Ber & Charlie Oriain
|Rollerblades
|Blake Rose
|argyle
|brakence
|Ateo
|C. Tangana & Nathy Peluso
|If I Were Rock & Roll
|Chase Rice
|Chapstick
|COIN
|topanga
|Coleman Hell
|Metal Heart
|Dave Gahan & Soulsavers
|Real Love (feat. Aleyna Tilki)
|Dillon Francis
|Flocky Flocky (feat. Travis Scott)
|Don Toliver
|Winter Song
|Eli Rose & Lili-Ann De Francesco
|Bones
|Felly
|girls girls girls
|FLETCHER
|mental anguish
|Glaive & ericdoa
|BACK ON TOP (feat. Griff)
|HONNE
|Make It To Midnight
|Houndmouth
|Polytics
|Idman
|New Old Trucks feat. Dierks Bentley
|James Barker Band
|Coming Back
|James Blake ft. SZA
|BIOL-101
|Jay Wheeler
|Lemonade
|Jesse McCartney
|Boyz
|Jesy Nelson ft. Nicki Minaj
|Late to the Party
|Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign
|Nikes
|Julia Wolf
|Liar Liar
|Just Stef
|Red Eye (feat. TroyBoi)
|Justin Bieber
|Hailey
|Justin Bieber
|Hello Hello
|Keedron Bryant
|West Indies
|Koffee
|A Second to Midnight
|Kylie Minogue & Years & Years
|Colors
|Lauren Jauregui
|MAMMAMIA
|Måneskin
|Future Love (feat. Syd)
|Marc E. Bassy
|Garden Party
|Masego, Big Boi & JID
|Without You With Me
|Matt Hansen
|Poutine Sauce
|Nate Husser & FouKi
|20s
|Nightshifts & The Game
|Rollercoaster Baby
|Oh Wonder
|No Hard Feelings
|Old Dominion
|I must apologise
|PinkPantheress
|Blight (feat. Fortune)
|QUIET BISON
|Sometime
|Ritt Momney & Shane T
|Bus Ride (feat. chloe moriondo)
|Rxseboy
|Long Way Off
|Sam Fender
|god of the sunsets
|SEB
|The Last Dance
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|Lo Siento BB:/
|Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
|Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)
|Tame Impala & Lil Yachty
|Big
|Tank and the Bangas & Big Freedia
|The Tipping Point
|Tears for Fears
|DISCIPLE
|The Warning
|Another Sunny Day
|The Wild Feathers
|Something Beautiful (feat. Masked Wolf)
|Tom Walker
|Lady Jesus
|UPSAHL
|Love Back
|Why Don't We
|Get Low, Get High
|Willie Jones
|Big Bidness
|Young T & Bugsey
|Duffle Bag
|Yungeen Ace
|Start Over feat. Benny Adam
|Zack Zoya