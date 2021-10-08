iHeartRadio

Week of October 8, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Boyz - Jesy Nelson ft. Nicki Minaj
  • girls girls girls - Fletcher
  • Hailey - Justin Bieber
  • Colors - Lauren Jauregui

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Prada 24kGoldn & Lil Tecca
3 Moods Abe Parker
Savage aespa
Hi-Lo AJ Mitchell
Miss Sick World Alex Porat
Vibe for Me [Famba Remix] Aqyila
Born Yesterday Arca & Sia
yoga (feat. Rebecca Black) bbno$
Meant To Be Ber & Charlie Oriain
Rollerblades Blake Rose
argyle brakence
Ateo C. Tangana & Nathy Peluso
If I Were Rock & Roll Chase Rice
Chapstick COIN
topanga Coleman Hell
Metal Heart Dave Gahan & Soulsavers
Real Love (feat. Aleyna Tilki) Dillon Francis
Flocky Flocky (feat. Travis Scott) Don Toliver
Winter Song Eli Rose & Lili-Ann De Francesco
Bones Felly
girls girls girls FLETCHER
mental anguish Glaive & ericdoa
BACK ON TOP (feat. Griff) HONNE
Make It To Midnight Houndmouth
Polytics Idman
New Old Trucks feat. Dierks Bentley James Barker Band
Coming Back James Blake ft. SZA
BIOL-101 Jay Wheeler
Lemonade Jesse McCartney
Boyz Jesy Nelson ft. Nicki Minaj
Late to the Party Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign
Nikes Julia Wolf
Liar Liar Just Stef
Red Eye (feat. TroyBoi) Justin Bieber
Hailey Justin Bieber
Hello Hello Keedron Bryant
West Indies Koffee
A Second to Midnight Kylie Minogue & Years & Years
Colors Lauren Jauregui
MAMMAMIA Måneskin
Future Love (feat. Syd) Marc E. Bassy
Garden Party Masego, Big Boi & JID
Without You With Me Matt Hansen
Poutine Sauce Nate Husser & FouKi
20s Nightshifts & The Game
Rollercoaster Baby Oh Wonder
No Hard Feelings Old Dominion
I must apologise PinkPantheress
Blight (feat. Fortune) QUIET BISON
Sometime Ritt Momney & Shane T
Bus Ride (feat. chloe moriondo) Rxseboy
Long Way Off Sam Fender
god of the sunsets SEB
The Last Dance St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Lo Siento BB:/ Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix) Tame Impala & Lil Yachty
Big Tank and the Bangas & Big Freedia
The Tipping Point Tears for Fears
DISCIPLE The Warning
Another Sunny Day The Wild Feathers
Something Beautiful (feat. Masked Wolf) Tom Walker
Lady Jesus UPSAHL
Love Back Why Don't We
Get Low, Get High Willie Jones
Big Bidness Young T & Bugsey
Duffle Bag Yungeen Ace
Start Over feat. Benny Adam Zack Zoya