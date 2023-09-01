Week of September 1 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Keep Going Up - Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake
- Demon - Doja Cat
- Last Time I Saw You - Nicki Minaj
- Children Of The Sky (a Starfield Song) - Imagine Dragons
- Your Bones - Chelsea Cutler
-
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Ultraviolet
|Aidan Bissett
|Afterlife
|Ali Gatie
|Doin Yo Stuff
|Blxst feat. Bino Rideaux
|Dirt Cheap
|Brian Kelley
|Your Bones
|Chelsea Cutler
|Liquor and Weed
|Coi Leray
|You Will Say
|Diamond Cafe
|Demon
|Doja Cat
|Paranoid
|Dream
|Vertigo
|Griff
|Stick Your Tongue Out
|Icona Pop
|Children Of The Sky (a Starfield Song)
|Imagine Dragons
|There You Go
|Jamie Fine
|Falling Or Flying
|Jorja Smith
|Tension
|Kylie Minogue
|Making It Up As I Go
|Kylie Morgan
|Kat Food
|Lil Wayne
|Dive
|Lost Frequencies feat. Tom Gregory
|Honey (Are U Coming)
|Måneskin
|C'est La Vie
|MIKA
|Last Time I Saw You
|Nicki Minaj
|Essence
|Oliver Tree feat. Super Computer
|No Fake Love
|Queen Naija feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Come See Me
|Rod Wave
|separation anxiety
|Royal & the Serpent
|Shiner in the Dark
|Royal Blood
|Bumblebee
|The Tragically Hip
|Both
|Tiësto feat. 21 Savage & BIA
|Keep Going Up
|Timbaland feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake
|Rush
|Troye Sivan feat. Pink Pantheress & Hyunjin
|MIND YOUR BUSINESS (David Guetta Remix)
|will.i.am x David Guetta x Britney Spears