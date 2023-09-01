iHeartRadio

Week of September 1 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Keep Going Up - Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake​
  • Demon - Doja Cat
  • Last Time I Saw You - Nicki Minaj
  • Children Of The Sky (a Starfield Song) - Imagine Dragons​
  • Your Bones - Chelsea Cutler
...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Ultraviolet Aidan Bissett
Afterlife Ali Gatie
Doin Yo Stuff Blxst feat. Bino Rideaux
Dirt Cheap Brian Kelley
Your Bones Chelsea Cutler
Liquor and Weed Coi Leray
You Will Say Diamond Cafe
Demon Doja Cat
Paranoid Dream
Vertigo Griff
Stick Your Tongue Out Icona Pop
Children Of The Sky (a Starfield Song) Imagine Dragons
There You Go Jamie Fine
Falling Or Flying Jorja Smith
Tension Kylie Minogue
Making It Up As I Go Kylie Morgan
Kat Food Lil Wayne
Dive Lost Frequencies feat. Tom Gregory
Honey (Are U Coming) Måneskin
C'est La Vie MIKA
Last Time I Saw You Nicki Minaj
Essence  Oliver Tree feat. Super Computer
No Fake Love Queen Naija feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Come See Me Rod Wave
separation anxiety Royal & the Serpent
Shiner in the Dark Royal Blood
Bumblebee The Tragically Hip
Both  Tiësto feat. 21 Savage & BIA
Keep Going Up Timbaland feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake
Rush Troye Sivan feat. Pink Pantheress & Hyunjin
MIND YOUR BUSINESS (David Guetta Remix) will.i.am x David Guetta x Britney Spears
