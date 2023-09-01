Week of September 1 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

Keep Going Up - Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake​

Demon - Doja Cat

Last Time I Saw You - Nicki Minaj

Children Of The Sky (a Starfield Song) - Imagine Dragons​

Your Bones - Chelsea Cutler



...and so much more. Enjoy!