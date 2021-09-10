iHeartRadio

Week of September 10, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music Blog - Ed Sheeran

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Skinny Dipping - Sabrina Carpenter
  • simple times - Kacey Musgraves
  • End Of Me ft. Rivers Cuomo - Billy Talent
  • Shiver - Ed Sheeran 
  • One Day - Monsta X

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
lips Alaina Castillo
Enter Sandman Alessia Cara & The Warning
Screaming Underwater Alex Warren
LALA (Unlocked) ft. Swae Lee Alicia Keys
Damn It Feels Good To Be Me Andy Grammer
Pressure Ari Lennox
range brothers Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
End of Me Ft. Rivers Cuomo Billy Talent
Dont Go Yet (Major Lazer Remix) Camila Cabello
Ghost Story (with All Time Low) Cheat Codes & All Time Low
Calling All Angels with Quinn XCII Chelsea Cutler
Life's So Good ft. Cherry Surf Chet Porter
Have Mercy Chlöe
Always Cold War Kids
Some Habits Cole Swindell
Fake Fame Dear Rouge
Hanging by a Thread Des Rocs
Stay Awake Don Diablo & Freak Fantasique
Victory ft. YBN Nahmir DVBBS
Shivers Ed Sheeran
Euphoric (feat. Brandy) Eric Bellinger
GPS (with Felly) Ethan Tasch
Porcelain Heart Everthe8 & Manizha
Way Back Home ft. Kyra Mastro Famba
Story Time Fivio Foreign
All My Friends FRENSHIP
The Announcement G-Eazy
Enter Sandman Ghost
I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance) Glass Animals
Scarlett Holly Humberstone
Una Nota J Balvin & Sech
Love Under Pressure James Blunt
Your Heart Won't Always Weigh a Tonne Josh Pyke
Awe Of Her Joshua Henry
Bad Day Justus Bennetts
Public KA$HDAMI
Simple Times Kacey Musgraves
Good Wife Kacey Musgraves
Happy For Me Kenzie
Optimistic KYLE & Dougie F
Arcadia Lana Del Rey
LALISA LISA
Enter Sandman Mac DeMarco
Oh Forgiveness Marsden & Richardson & Band of Skulls
24/5 Mimi Webb
I Can't Love You Any More Mitchell Tenpenny
One Day MONSTA X
Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) MUNA
in the darkness mxmtoon
Nothing Else Matters My Morning Jacket
keep me afraid Nessa Barrett
Seasons Change noelle
Let It Go Oberhofer
Kill The Noise Papa Roach
730 Pia Mia
I Don't Wanna Leave (feat. Jeremih) PRETTYMUCH
Sad Boy (feat. Ava Max & Kylie Cantrall) R3HAB & Jonas Blue
Over You (feat. Stefflon Don) RAY BLK
Guerrilla Remi Wolf
Sexy Villain Remi Wolf
Skinny Dipping Sabrina Carpenter
Get You Down Sam Fender
23 Sam Hunt
Heartaches Shallou
Mal de Amores Sofia Reyes & Becky G.
The Anonymous Ones SZA
A-O-K Tai Verdes with 24kGoldn
that way (Jonasu Remix) Tate McRae
The Assignment Tay Money
Unbreakable TELYKast & Sam Gray
Underneath My Skin The Band CAMINO
Side Street Shakedown The Wild Feathers
Angel Baby Troye Sivan
Drive Valerie Broussard
Fancy Like ft. Kesha Walker Hayes
All I Ever Wanted Yebba
Life Support YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Game for Guessing ft. Robert Ellis Zachary Williams

 

 

 