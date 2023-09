Week of September 15 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

greedy - Tate McRae

Slime You Out - Drake feat. SZA

Balut - Doja Cat

Back For More - TOMORROW X TOGETHER feat. Anitta

Moments - Diddy feat. Justin Bieber

Out of Sight - Tyler Shaw​

...and so much more. Enjoy!