Week of September 16, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Shut Down - BLACKPINK
  • ONLY ONE - Jessie Reyez
  • Talking To Yourself - Carly Rae Jepsen
  • I Don't Think That I Like Her - Charlie Puth

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Night Feels AR/CO
Rush Ayra Starr
Game Over Babyface & Queen Naija
Never Leave Bailey Zimmerman
Only Fan (feat. Cordae) Bazzi
AMANTES Becky G & Daviles de Novelda
Shut Down BLACKPINK
Love In The Way BLEU & Nicki Minaj
Watching You Cry CADE
Talking To Yourself Carly Rae Jepsen
I Don't Think That I Like Her Charlie Puth
See You In My Dreams Tonight Daya
Asphalt Meadows Death Cab for Cutie
End of Beginning Djo
ANTIFREEZE easy life & Gus Dapperton
i just want to hide my face EKKSTACY
Backstage Passes (feat. Jack Harlow) EST Gee
Prohibidox Feid
Call It Love Felix Jaehn & Ray Dalton
Serial Heartbreaker FLETCHER
Danielle (smile on my face) Fred again..
fmk (with blackbear) GAYLE
From The Ashes (with Skylar Grey) ILLENIUM
adios JAWNY
PIRATE RADIO* Jean Dawson
I'm So Happy (feat. BENEE) Jeremy Zucker
ONLY ONE Jessie Reyez
Miss My Dawgs Kaash Paige & 6LACK
IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO) Kelsea Ballerini
Irresponsible Kiana Ledé
Money Spent Koe Wetzel
Take Me High Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade
Three Whiskeys And The Truth Little Big Town
Stay (feat. JID) Little Dragon
pl4yg1rl Lolo Zouaï
Save Me (feat. Kiddo Al) Lost Kings
Better Angels Marcus Mumford
We Got History Mitchell Tenpenny
plastic pony mxmtoon
I Just Want a Lover Noah Cyrus
La Copa Ozuna
Party en el Barrio Paulo Londra & Duki
Destination OK Phil Good
Psycho Red Velvet
Hurricanes Rina Sawayama
Movie Star Steve Aoki, MOD SUN & Global Dan
Last Thing I Do Sueco
TWO SUGARS Tai Verdes
Move TOBi
Antsy UPSAHL
LOST CONTROL Whitney
Bad To Me Wizkid
