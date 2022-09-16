Week of September 16, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Shut Down - BLACKPINK
- ONLY ONE - Jessie Reyez
- Talking To Yourself - Carly Rae Jepsen
- I Don't Think That I Like Her - Charlie Puth
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Night Feels
|AR/CO
|Rush
|Ayra Starr
|Game Over
|Babyface & Queen Naija
|Never Leave
|Bailey Zimmerman
|Only Fan (feat. Cordae)
|Bazzi
|AMANTES
|Becky G & Daviles de Novelda
|Shut Down
|BLACKPINK
|Love In The Way
|BLEU & Nicki Minaj
|Watching You Cry
|CADE
|Talking To Yourself
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|I Don't Think That I Like Her
|Charlie Puth
|See You In My Dreams Tonight
|Daya
|Asphalt Meadows
|Death Cab for Cutie
|End of Beginning
|Djo
|ANTIFREEZE
|easy life & Gus Dapperton
|i just want to hide my face
|EKKSTACY
|Backstage Passes (feat. Jack Harlow)
|EST Gee
|Prohibidox
|Feid
|Call It Love
|Felix Jaehn & Ray Dalton
|Serial Heartbreaker
|FLETCHER
|Danielle (smile on my face)
|Fred again..
|fmk (with blackbear)
|GAYLE
|From The Ashes (with Skylar Grey)
|ILLENIUM
|adios
|JAWNY
|PIRATE RADIO*
|Jean Dawson
|I'm So Happy (feat. BENEE)
|Jeremy Zucker
|ONLY ONE
|Jessie Reyez
|Miss My Dawgs
|Kaash Paige & 6LACK
|IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)
|Kelsea Ballerini
|Irresponsible
|Kiana Ledé
|Money Spent
|Koe Wetzel
|Take Me High
|Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade
|Three Whiskeys And The Truth
|Little Big Town
|Stay (feat. JID)
|Little Dragon
|pl4yg1rl
|Lolo Zouaï
|Save Me (feat. Kiddo Al)
|Lost Kings
|Better Angels
|Marcus Mumford
|We Got History
|Mitchell Tenpenny
|plastic pony
|mxmtoon
|I Just Want a Lover
|Noah Cyrus
|La Copa
|Ozuna
|Party en el Barrio
|Paulo Londra & Duki
|Destination OK
|Phil Good
|Psycho
|Red Velvet
|Hurricanes
|Rina Sawayama
|Movie Star
|Steve Aoki, MOD SUN & Global Dan
|Last Thing I Do
|Sueco
|TWO SUGARS
|Tai Verdes
|Move
|TOBi
|Antsy
|UPSAHL
|LOST CONTROL
|Whitney
|Bad To Me
|Wizkid