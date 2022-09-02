Week of September 2, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
- Kiss Me - Dermot Kennedy
- NO HAY LEY - Kali Uchis
- I'm In Love With You - The 1975
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Big Business
|4Korners, Bolu Ajibade & Omaremii
|There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
|Arctic Monkeys
|Queen Space
|Ari Lennox & Summer Walker
|Nillion Dollar Baby
|Ava Max
|The Impact
|benny mayne
|Left Behind
|Bywater Call
|Svengali
|Cakes da Killa
|Smells Like Me
|Charlie Puth
|It Could Be Nice
|Chet Faker
|Mood Hoover
|Connie Constance
|TAKE THIS CROWN (feat. Good Charlotte)
|DE'WAYNE & Good Charlotte
|Kiss Me
|Dermot Kennedy
|Beg
|DUCKWRTH & CLAY
|matthew
|elijah woods
|Zoom
|Enisa
|Yeah the Girls (feat. MERYLL)
|FISHER
|Famba
|Forever
|Too Much (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
|Freddie Gibbs
|Eurydice
|Giolì & Assia
|New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)
|Gorillaz
|One of the Guys
|JESSIA
|Always Be There
|Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson
|NO HAY LEY
|Kali Uchis
|Divine Timing
|Kelland & Dallas
|Hold My Head
|Kenny Beats
|Don't Let Go
|LöKii, Linney
|Dancing In the Dark
|lentra & Sonn
|Detox
|Lil Baby
|Bigger Than Me
|Louis Tominson
|Double Dare
|Makk Mikkael
|Worth My While
|Manny Norté, Stalk Ashley, Tiana Major9, Ayra Starr
|Krazy
|Rich Homie Quan
|Sin Fin
|Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
|Balloons
|Shan Vincent De Paul
|Living Without You
|Sigala, David Guetta & Sam Ryder
|Black and Blue
|SNAILS & Zagata
|Never Be Yours
|Sofia Camara
|The Last Time
|Tenille Townes
|I'm In Love With You
|The 1975
|Perfect Love
|Tom Westy & Mila Falls
|Follow Me
|TOPIC & John Martin
|Everybody's Cool
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Lazy Summer Day
|Yung Lean
|Tissues
|YUNGBLUD