Week of September 2, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
  • Kiss Me - Dermot Kennedy
  • NO HAY LEY - Kali Uchis
  • I'm In Love With You - The 1975

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Big Business 4Korners, Bolu Ajibade & Omaremii
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball Arctic Monkeys
Queen Space Ari Lennox & Summer Walker
Nillion Dollar Baby Ava Max
The Impact benny mayne
Left Behind Bywater Call
Svengali Cakes da Killa
Smells Like Me Charlie Puth
It Could Be Nice Chet Faker
Mood Hoover Connie Constance
TAKE THIS CROWN (feat. Good Charlotte) DE'WAYNE & Good Charlotte
Kiss Me Dermot Kennedy
Beg DUCKWRTH & CLAY
matthew elijah woods
Zoom Enisa
Yeah the Girls (feat. MERYLL) FISHER
Famba Forever
Too Much (feat. Moneybagg Yo) Freddie Gibbs
Eurydice Giolì & Assia
New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) Gorillaz
One of the Guys JESSIA
Always Be There Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson
NO HAY LEY Kali Uchis
Divine Timing Kelland & Dallas
Hold My Head Kenny Beats
Don't Let Go LöKii, Linney
Dancing In the Dark lentra & Sonn
Detox Lil Baby
Bigger Than Me Louis Tominson
Double Dare Makk Mikkael
Worth My While Manny Norté, Stalk Ashley, Tiana Major9, Ayra Starr
Krazy Rich Homie Quan
Sin Fin Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Balloons Shan Vincent De Paul
Living Without You Sigala, David Guetta & Sam Ryder
Black and Blue SNAILS & Zagata
Never Be Yours Sofia Camara
The Last Time Tenille Townes
I'm In Love With You The 1975
Perfect Love Tom Westy & Mila Falls
Follow Me TOPIC & John Martin
Everybody's Cool Two Door Cinema Club
Lazy Summer Day Yung Lean
Tissues YUNGBLUD

 

 

 