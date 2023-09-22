Week of September 22 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Agora Hills - Doja Cat
- Hotter Now - LU KALA
- Anywhere - JP Saxe
- Quiet Love - Arkells
- ONE MORE TIME - blink-182
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Black Dress
|070 Shake
|Til The World Gets Sick of Us
|Alex Sampson
|Jungle
|Alok & The Chainsmokers feat. Mae Stephens
|Quiet Love
|Arkells
|All Night
|Bakar
|After Party (Just Dance)
|Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya
|ONE MORE TIME
|blink-182
|Migraine
|BoyWithUke
|WY@
|Brent Faiyaz
|Bad Tattoo
|Cannons
|Drunk and Hungover
|Carrie Underwood
|The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
|Chappell Roan
|Gemini
|CRI
|Dead Man
|David Kushner
|Pacer
|Doechii
|Agora Hills
|Doja Cat
|Give Me A Reason
|Dominique Fils-Aimé
|Literally Dead
|Dragonette feat. Big Data
|Life On The Moon
|Duncan Laurence
|BUBALU
|Feid feat. Rema
|Past Life
|Felix Jaehn x Jonas Blue
|die a little less
|Gwyn Love & La+ch
|Into Your Room
|Holly Humberstone
|Big Mad
|Icandy feat. Flo Milli
|One Last Dance
|Imanbek feat. Ali Gatie
|NO SZNS
|Jean Dawson feat. SZA
|Anywhere
|JP Saxe
|I Can Feel It
|Kane Brown
|you don't make me cry
|Kelly Clarkson feat. River Rose
|Treat You Like A Ho
|Kim Petras
|Hold On To Now
|Kylie Minogue
|backseat driver
|laye
|Dead or Alive
|Lil Tecca
|You
|Lola Brooke feat. Bryson Tiller
|Hotter Now
|LU KALA
|Real Love
|Martin Garrix feat. Lloyiso
|Big Dawg
|Moneybagg Yo feat. Sexyy Red & CMG The Label
|Cold Tea
|New West
|Mirage - for Assassin's Creed Mirage
|OneRepublic
|Weekend You
|Owen Riegling
|Better
|RealestK
|Haunt
|Shawnee Kish
|Crossroads
|Sophie Simmons
|Doesn’t Do Me Any Good
|Stephen Sanchez
|Windows
|Take That
|Wasteland
|TALK
|Kept You In My Pocket
|Terra Lightfoot
|Pilgrims
|Tim Baker
|Black Friday
|Tom Odell
|Got Me Started
|Troye Sivan