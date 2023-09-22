iHeartRadio

Week of September 22 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Agora Hills - Doja Cat
  • Hotter Now - LU KALA
  • Anywhere - JP Saxe 
  • Quiet Love - Arkells
  • ONE MORE TIME - blink-182

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Black Dress 070 Shake
Til The World Gets Sick of Us Alex Sampson
Jungle Alok & The Chainsmokers feat. Mae Stephens
Quiet Love Arkells
All Night Bakar
After Party (Just Dance)  Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya
ONE MORE TIME blink-182
Migraine BoyWithUke
WY@ Brent Faiyaz
Bad Tattoo Cannons
Drunk and Hungover Carrie Underwood
The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess Chappell Roan
Gemini CRI
Dead Man David Kushner
Pacer Doechii
Agora Hills Doja Cat
Give Me A Reason Dominique Fils-Aimé
Literally Dead Dragonette feat. Big Data
Life On The Moon Duncan Laurence
BUBALU Feid feat. Rema
Past Life Felix Jaehn x Jonas Blue
die a little less Gwyn Love & La+ch
Into Your Room Holly Humberstone
Big Mad Icandy feat. Flo Milli
One Last Dance Imanbek feat. Ali Gatie
NO SZNS Jean Dawson feat. SZA
Anywhere JP Saxe
I Can Feel It Kane Brown
you don't make me cry Kelly Clarkson feat. River Rose
Treat You Like A Ho Kim Petras
Hold On To Now Kylie Minogue
backseat driver laye
Dead or Alive Lil Tecca
You  Lola Brooke feat. Bryson Tiller
Hotter Now LU KALA
Real Love Martin Garrix feat. Lloyiso
Big Dawg  Moneybagg Yo feat. Sexyy Red & CMG The Label
Cold Tea New West
Mirage - for Assassin's Creed Mirage OneRepublic
Weekend You Owen Riegling
Better RealestK
Haunt Shawnee Kish
Crossroads Sophie Simmons
Doesn’t Do Me Any Good Stephen Sanchez
Windows Take That
Wasteland TALK
Kept You In My Pocket Terra Lightfoot
Pilgrims Tim Baker
Black Friday Tom Odell
Got Me Started Troye Sivan
