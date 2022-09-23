iHeartRadio

Week of September 23, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Bad Omens - 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Nowhere To Go - Arkells, Wesley Schultz
  • Satellite - Khalid
  • Unholy - Sam Smith, Kim Petras

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Bad Omens 5 Seconds of Summer
Belinda Says Alvvays
Nowhere To Go Arkells, Wesley Schultz
Love Is Letting Go (feat. Diane Keaton) Ashe
Ain't No Love (feat. 2 Chainz) Baby Tate
Love On the Run Broken Bells
No Limit Channel Tres
Why Not? Christian Leave
mmadu CKay
Rush Hour (Feat. j-hope of BTS) Crush
Lonely Lovers (feat. Ed Sheeran) D-Block Europe
Not My Job FLO
Time (From the Motion Picture "Amsterdam") Giveon
Red Flag Gucci Mane, BiC Fizzle & BigWalkDog
saddest soundtrack iann dior
love u in the morning Izzi De-Rosa
Morning J.I the Prince of N.Y
KILL DEM Jamie xx
TICK TOCK Jnr Choi
Midnight Crisis (feat. Danielle Bradbery) Jordan Davis
Lifeline Joshua Bassett
Sweet Symphony (feat. Chris Stapleton) Joy Oladokun
When You Think Of Me JP Saxe
this is what sadness feels like JVKE
Queen Bitch Kailee Morgue
Muscle Memory Kelsea Ballerini
Satellite Khalid
Sad Girl Music (feat. BANKS) Kito
Maneuver (feat. Flo Milli) Lakeyah
The World Is Yours To Take Lil Baby & Tears for Fears
STAR WALKIN (League of Legends Worlds Anthem) Lil Nas X
Something Real Liz Cass
KAPITOL DENIM LUCKI & Future
Watching Love Leave Maddie & Tae
I'm Not Dead Yet Mike Posner
Troubled Man Milky Chance
Bleachers Monét Ngo
Blow Moneybagg Yo
Plot Twist Muni Long
I Found You Nate Smith
Ku Lo Sa (Colors Session) Oxlade
Prayers For This World Pentatonix
KAWAII Polimá Westcoast, J Balvin
Ten Cane Row (feat. Jorja Smith) Protoje
Stereo Driver Q
Common (feat. Big Sean) Quinn XCII
PUNTO 40 Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
Eddie Red Hot Chili Peppers
Midnight Rhys Lewis
Unholy Sam Smith, Kim Petras
WTF Savannah Ré
Vibe Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lucky Daye) SG Lewis
Waking Up Dreaming Shania Twain
Nothing Even Matters SiR
Nothing Hurts Like Goodbye (feat. Kiiara) SLANDER
Magical Thinking Sloan
Star Stela Cole
on the side (feat. Calabasas) Sunsetto
All I Need To Hear The 1975
How It Ends TOLEDO
•You're the One I Like Now• Tom The Mail Man
Heartaches Toosii
Chloe Two Friends & Jutes
What Happens After You? Weezer
Maniac YG
C'est La Vie (with bbno$ & Rich Brian) Yung Gravy
Daddy's Eyes Zoe Wees
20 Questions Zolita

 

 

