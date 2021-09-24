iHeartRadio

Week of September 24, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Best Days - Alessia Cara
  • Hard Skool - Guns N' Roses
  • My Universe - Coldplay X BTS
  • Arm In Arm - Arkells

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Here Adventure Club
Party Round My Place (feat. Avelino) Aitch
Best Days Alessia Cara
High School Alt Bloom
U&ME (Spike Stent Radio Mix) alt-J
Jaywalker Andy Shauf
All Damn Day! Ant Saunders
Arm In Arm Arkells
Nobody Gets Me Like You Do Arkells
Come Through Bankrol Hayden & Lil Tecca
i remember bbno$
Home (feat. Jonah) Ben Böhmer
BESITO BIA feat. G Herbo
Out of My League brando & Kiesza
TWINNEM Coi Leray
My Universe Coldplay X BTS
What If I Told You Daya
Brainless DREAMERS
L$D DREAMERS
The Exception Dustbowl Revival
It Only Gets Worse, I Promise Ekkstacy
After All Elton John & Charlie Puth
Faithful G-Eazy feat. Marc E. Bassy
Strangers on a Train Geoffroy
For Tonight Giveon
Overloved Greyson Chance
Too Easy Gunna & Future
Hard Skool Guns N' Roses
Lose You Too Harley Alaska
Lullaby HOLOW
Emily James Arthur
COWBOY GANGSTA Jamie Ray
Your Heart Joyner Lucas & J. Cole
One More Trip Julian Lamadrid
SEJODIOTO KAROL G
Can We Be Friends? KIRBY
Pursuit of Happiness ft. Balawa Muhammad, Walt Anderson and Keith Murray Kool & The Gang
Big Energy Latto
Sunshine (Billen Ted Remix) Liam Payne
FAKE Lola Young
Get Along (feat. Shenseea) Lourdiz
Strawberry Huracan MASN
Solo Matteo Bocelli
Fly Away (Feel Good) Max Parker
Lay It On Me Mickey Guyton
LA (feat. KA$HDAMI) midwxst
The Sun Hasn't Left Modest Mouse
Bad Situations Morray
Love Love Love My Morning Jacket
Experimento Myke Towers
Burn Out Nao
Love Don't Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Imposible Amor Natti Natasha & Maluma
What If Ne-Yo
Better Days Neiked x Mae Muller x Polo G
Life's a Bitch (L.A.B) Nina Nesbitt
Steal My Sunshine (feat. Cherry Glazerr) Portugal. The Man
Boys Are From Mars Princess Nokia feat. Yung Baby Tate
On My Knees RÜFÜS DU SOL
Rocc Climbing (feat. Lil Yachty) Remble
death wish ROLE MODEL
ooh la la (feat. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice & DJ Premier) [Remix] Run The Jewels
Goodbye To The Days Ladies and Gentlemen Third Eye Blind
Let's Get The Party Started (feat. Bring Me The Horizon) Tom Morello
Alone Trevor Daniel
Overdue Tyla feat. DJ Lag & Kooldrink
Shotgun Blues VOLBEAT
Holly Holly Wabie
Mr. Wilson (feat. Benton) WAVES
pulp Winnetka Bowling League
Beautiful Liar X Ambassadors
No Where YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Main Character Zach Hood
That's How It Goes ft. 6LACK Zoe Wees