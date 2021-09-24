Week of September 24, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Best Days - Alessia Cara
- Hard Skool - Guns N' Roses
- My Universe - Coldplay X BTS
- Arm In Arm - Arkells
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Here
|Adventure Club
|Party Round My Place (feat. Avelino)
|Aitch
|Best Days
|Alessia Cara
|High School
|Alt Bloom
|U&ME (Spike Stent Radio Mix)
|alt-J
|Jaywalker
|Andy Shauf
|All Damn Day!
|Ant Saunders
|Arm In Arm
|Arkells
|Nobody Gets Me Like You Do
|Arkells
|Come Through
|Bankrol Hayden & Lil Tecca
|i remember
|bbno$
|Home (feat. Jonah)
|Ben Böhmer
|BESITO
|BIA feat. G Herbo
|Out of My League
|brando & Kiesza
|TWINNEM
|Coi Leray
|My Universe
|Coldplay X BTS
|What If I Told You
|Daya
|Brainless
|DREAMERS
|L$D
|DREAMERS
|The Exception
|Dustbowl Revival
|It Only Gets Worse, I Promise
|Ekkstacy
|After All
|Elton John & Charlie Puth
|Faithful
|G-Eazy feat. Marc E. Bassy
|Strangers on a Train
|Geoffroy
|For Tonight
|Giveon
|Overloved
|Greyson Chance
|Too Easy
|Gunna & Future
|Hard Skool
|Guns N' Roses
|Lose You Too
|Harley Alaska
|Lullaby
|HOLOW
|Emily
|James Arthur
|COWBOY GANGSTA
|Jamie Ray
|Your Heart
|Joyner Lucas & J. Cole
|One More Trip
|Julian Lamadrid
|SEJODIOTO
|KAROL G
|Can We Be Friends?
|KIRBY
|Pursuit of Happiness ft. Balawa Muhammad, Walt Anderson and Keith Murray
|Kool & The Gang
|Big Energy
|Latto
|Sunshine (Billen Ted Remix)
|Liam Payne
|FAKE
|Lola Young
|Get Along (feat. Shenseea)
|Lourdiz
|Strawberry Huracan
|MASN
|Solo
|Matteo Bocelli
|Fly Away (Feel Good)
|Max Parker
|Lay It On Me
|Mickey Guyton
|LA (feat. KA$HDAMI)
|midwxst
|The Sun Hasn't Left
|Modest Mouse
|Bad Situations
|Morray
|Love Love Love
|My Morning Jacket
|Experimento
|Myke Towers
|Burn Out
|Nao
|Love Don't
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|Imposible Amor
|Natti Natasha & Maluma
|What If
|Ne-Yo
|Better Days
|Neiked x Mae Muller x Polo G
|Life's a Bitch (L.A.B)
|Nina Nesbitt
|Steal My Sunshine (feat. Cherry Glazerr)
|Portugal. The Man
|Boys Are From Mars
|Princess Nokia feat. Yung Baby Tate
|On My Knees
|RÜFÜS DU SOL
|Rocc Climbing (feat. Lil Yachty)
|Remble
|death wish
|ROLE MODEL
|ooh la la (feat. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice & DJ Premier) [Remix]
|Run The Jewels
|Goodbye To The Days Ladies and Gentlemen
|Third Eye Blind
|Let's Get The Party Started (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)
|Tom Morello
|Alone
|Trevor Daniel
|Overdue
|Tyla feat. DJ Lag & Kooldrink
|Shotgun Blues
|VOLBEAT
|Holly Holly
|Wabie
|Mr. Wilson (feat. Benton)
|WAVES
|pulp
|Winnetka Bowling League
|Beautiful Liar
|X Ambassadors
|No Where
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Main Character
|Zach Hood
|That's How It Goes ft. 6LACK
|Zoe Wees