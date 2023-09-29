Week of September 29 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Magical - Ed Sheeran
- 3D - Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Jack Harlow
- Sweet Sounds Of Heaven - The Rolling Stones feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder
- Puppet Show - XG
- UN PREVIEW - BAD BUNNY
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Homicide
|6LACK feat. Jessie Reyez
|Sovereignty
|Aiza
|Yes, I'm A Mess
|AJR
|Strangers Again
|Ali Gatie
|Lose This Feeling
|Armin van Buuren
|UN PREVIEW
|Bad Bunny
|After Party (Just Dance)
|Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya
|2NDO CHANCE
|Becky G feat. Ivan Cornejo
|RAISE THE STAKES
|BIA
|let u in
|DEBBY FRIDAY
|Breathe
|DVBBS feat. Jesse Jo Stark
|Magical
|Ed Sheeran
|Kiss Me
|Empress Of feat. Rina Sawayama
|Asi Es Ła Vida
|Enrique Iglesias
|SHUT UP AND KISS ME
|Fefe Dobson
|heat$ignature
|FRVRFRIDAY
|Cha Cha Cha
|GloRilla feat. Fivio Foreign, CMG The Label
|Grapevines
|Jade LeMac
|Won’t Forget You
|Jax Jones x D.O.D & Ina Wroldsen
|this time
|Jeremy Zucker
|Man Like Me
|Johnny Orlando
|Ain't The One
|Josh Ross
|3D
|Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Jack Harlow
|this is what space feels like
|JVKE
|ISSA PARTY
|Latto feat. BabyDrill
|To The Bank
|Lil Wayne feat. Cool & Dre
|Guitar In My Room
|Lyrical Lemonade feat. Lil Durk & Kid Cudi
|Nervous (In A Good Way)
|Mae Muller
|I Don't Wanna Work
|Martin Solveig feat. Stefflon Don
|You're Hired
|NEIKED feat. Ayra Starr
|Better Place
|*NSYNC
|With You
|Oliver Tree
|Ladies Room
|Olivia Dean
|Mosquito
|PinkPantheress
|Landmines
|Sum 41
|Run
|Surf Mesa feat. Griff Clawson
|Sweet Sounds Of Heaven
|The Rolling Stones feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder
|Sure Enough
|Two Door Cinema Club
|I Don't Wanna Dance
|Tyler Cole feat. Baby Tate
|Atomic City
|U2
|PUPPET SHOW
|XG
|Strangers
|Young Bombs feat. Linney