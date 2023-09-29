iHeartRadio

Week of September 29 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Magical - Ed Sheeran
  • 3D -  Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Jack Harlow​
  • Sweet Sounds Of Heaven - The Rolling Stones feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder​
  • Puppet Show - XG
  • UN PREVIEW - BAD BUNNY

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Homicide 6LACK feat. Jessie Reyez
Sovereignty Aiza
Yes, I'm A Mess AJR
Strangers Again Ali Gatie
Lose This Feeling Armin van Buuren
UN PREVIEW Bad Bunny
After Party (Just Dance)  Banx & Ranx feat. Zach Zoya
2NDO CHANCE Becky G feat. Ivan Cornejo
RAISE THE STAKES BIA
let u in DEBBY FRIDAY
Breathe DVBBS feat. Jesse Jo Stark
Magical Ed Sheeran
Kiss Me Empress Of feat. Rina Sawayama
Asi Es Ła Vida Enrique Iglesias
SHUT UP AND KISS ME Fefe Dobson
heat$ignature FRVRFRIDAY
Cha Cha Cha GloRilla feat. Fivio Foreign, CMG The Label
Grapevines Jade LeMac
Won’t Forget You Jax Jones x D.O.D & Ina Wroldsen
this time Jeremy Zucker
Man Like Me Johnny Orlando
Ain't The One Josh Ross
3D Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Jack Harlow
this is what space feels like JVKE
ISSA PARTY Latto feat. BabyDrill
To The Bank Lil Wayne feat. Cool & Dre
Guitar In My Room Lyrical Lemonade feat. Lil Durk & Kid Cudi
Nervous (In A Good Way) Mae Muller
I Don't Wanna Work Martin Solveig feat. Stefflon Don
You're Hired  NEIKED feat. Ayra Starr
Better Place *NSYNC
With You Oliver Tree
Ladies Room Olivia Dean
Mosquito PinkPantheress
Landmines Sum 41
Run   Surf Mesa feat. Griff Clawson
Sweet Sounds Of Heaven The Rolling Stones feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder
Sure Enough Two Door Cinema Club
I Don't Wanna Dance  Tyler Cole feat. Baby Tate
Atomic City U2
PUPPET SHOW XG
Strangers  Young Bombs feat. Linney
