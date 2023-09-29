Week of September 29 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

Magical - Ed Sheeran

3D - Jung Kook (of BTS) feat. Jack Harlow​

Sweet Sounds Of Heaven - The Rolling Stones feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder​

Puppet Show - XG

UN PREVIEW - BAD BUNNY​

...and so much more. Enjoy!