Week of September 3, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Drake - Way 2 Sexy ft. Future & Young Thug
  • Imagine Dragons - My Life
  • Camila Cabello - Million To One
  • Lauren Alaina - Good Ole Boy 
  • Daddy Yankee - MÉTELE AL PERREO

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Don't Shut Me Down ABBA
Empty House Abe Parker
Spanish On The Beach Andy Shauf
I Still Need You ayokay
Narcissist Baby Queen
My Anxiety BabyJake
Carry You Home BEXAR
On God (feat. Gucci Mane & Cootie) BiC Fizzle
Unknown Male 01 Biffy Clyro
ANSWERS Bipolar Sunshine
Piece Of My Mind BROODS
Yo No Te Olvido Cali y El Dandee & Luis Fonsi
Million To One Camila Cabello
Good Ones Charli XCX
10 Things Chloe Lilac
10 Steps Christian Leave
Church Crimer
MÉTELE AL PERREO Daddy Yankee
Love All ft. JAY-Z Drake
Way 2 Sexy ft. Future, Young Thug Drake
Get Along Better ft. Ty Dolla $ign Drake
IMY2 ft. Kid Cudi Drake
Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott Drake
Mask Off (Feelings) DUCKWRTH
The 90s FINNEAS
Waiting Game G Flip & renforshort
McKenzie Houndmouth
Monday Imagine Dragons
My Life Imagine Dragons
One Day Imagine Dragons
No Sympathy Jenevieve
Ley Seca Jhay Cortez & Anuel AA
This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like JVKE
Hurricane Kanye West
96 Bulls Kota the Friend
ex I never had LANY
Good Ole Boy Lauren Alaina
HOLD ON Lil Tecca
I Don't Smoke Lily Rose
Love (Sweet Love) Little Mix
Baby...Baby... Maria Isabel
Razor's Edge (feat. X Ambassadors) Masked Wolf
Diggin Da Blunt Maty Noyes
Blue Notes 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Meek Mill
Down (feat. Travis Barker) MOD SUN
3D morgen
Icee Pop Nic D
Toa La Vida NICKI NICOLE & Mora
Turn It Up (feat. Tommy Cash) Oliver Tree & Little Big
Like the Water Patrick Droney
Shit Show Peter McPoland
soda stream sky Powfu & KNOWN.
SKIN 2 SKIN (Billen Ted Remix) Rêve
I Dont Want You Riton x RAYE
Twice S1mba
More Sam Ryder
Winners ft. Yxng Bane, Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp) Smoko Ono
Sun Came Up SOFI TUKKER & John Summit
Until I Found You Stephen Sanchez
C'est La Vie Surfaces & Thomas Rhett
Queen Sophie for President The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
WIDE Open tobi lou
Linda Tokischa & ROSALÍA
Don't Break the Heart Tom Grennan
Days Like These Usain Bolt & NJ
Oh shit... are we in love Valley
aftermath vaultboy
our neighbors. will hyde

 

 

 