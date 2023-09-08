Week of September 8 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- get him back! - Olivia Rodrigo
- Bongos - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- Slow Dancing - V (BTS)
- roses - Kelly Clarkson
- Other Boys - Marshmello & Dove Cameron
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|candyflips!
|347aidan
|Alone
|Aysanabee
|No Dissin
|Baby Jungle
|Quarter Life Crisis
|Baby Queen
|Spend The Night
|BJ The Chicago Kid feat. Coco Jones
|Body Touching Boyd
|Buju Banton feat. Victoria Monet
|Luxury Life
|Busta Rhymes feat. Coi Leray
|Bongos
|Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
|Wes Anderson
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Tip Toes
|Clavish feat. Aitch
|Miroir Miroir
|CRi feat. Everyone You Know
|Once More
|d4vd
|IL0V3Y0U
|Faouzia
|You Don't Even
|iann dior
|Tell Me
|James Blake
|roses
|Kelly Clarkson
|Suddenly
|KYLE
|Other Boys
|Marshmello & Dove Cameron
|She's So Disco
|Mathieu Koss
|Never Surrender
|Matoma & Steve Garrigan
|Who Would You Be For Me
|Metric
|Love
|MONSTA X
|Sirens
|MOTHICA feat. Sophie Powers
|Wasted
|New City
|get him back!
|Olivia Rodrigo
|no balls
|Powfu feat. Skinny Atlas
|Stranger
|RealestK
|Mid-Air
|Romy feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland
|Projection
|Sam Roberts Band
|Only
|Sampha
|Yo Fam!
|Sarz feat. Crayon & Skrillex
|chuck taylors
|scott helman
|Good News
|SVDP feat. La+ch
|Summertime Friends
|The Chainsmokers
|Speed of Light
|The Glorious Sons
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|Uh Huh
|Tinashe
|Back Then Right Now
|Tyler Hubbard
|Slow Dancing
|V (BTS)
|Love Scars
|YSN Fab