Week of September 8 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • get him back! - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Bongos - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  • Slow Dancing - V (BTS)
  • roses - Kelly Clarkson
  • Other Boys - Marshmello & Dove Cameron​

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
candyflips! 347aidan
Alone Aysanabee
No Dissin Baby Jungle
Quarter Life Crisis Baby Queen
Spend The Night BJ The Chicago Kid feat. Coco Jones
Body Touching Boyd Buju Banton feat. Victoria Monet
Luxury Life Busta Rhymes feat. Coi Leray
Bongos Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Wes Anderson Claire Rosinkranz
Tip Toes Clavish feat. Aitch
Miroir Miroir CRi feat. Everyone You Know
Once More d4vd
IL0V3Y0U Faouzia
You Don't Even iann dior
Tell Me James Blake
roses Kelly Clarkson
Suddenly KYLE
Other Boys Marshmello & Dove Cameron
She's So Disco Mathieu Koss
Never Surrender Matoma & Steve Garrigan
Who Would You Be For Me Metric
Love MONSTA X
Sirens  MOTHICA feat. Sophie Powers
Wasted New City
get him back! Olivia Rodrigo
no balls Powfu feat. Skinny Atlas
Stranger RealestK
Mid-Air Romy feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Projection Sam Roberts Band
Only Sampha
Yo Fam! Sarz feat. Crayon & Skrillex
chuck taylors scott helman
Good News SVDP feat. La+ch
Summertime Friends The Chainsmokers
Speed of Light The Glorious Sons
Angry The Rolling Stones
Uh Huh Tinashe
Back Then Right Now Tyler Hubbard
Slow Dancing V (BTS)
Love Scars YSN Fab
