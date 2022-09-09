Week of September 9, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi
- Thank God ft. Katelyn Brown - Kane Brown
- Wonder Woman - John Legend
- Don't I Make It Look Easy - Meghan Trainor
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Tripping Over Air
|Aidan Bissett
|Waste My Time
|Ari Lennox
|Supernatural
|Barns Courtney
|More Thoughts (2019)
|Big Sean
|Hurdles
|Blair Lee
|For What It's Worth
|BRELAND
|Outside
|Bryson Tiller
|Aeropuerto
|Camilo
|Hard Days Work
|Carleton Stone
|sunshine and roses
|carolesdaughter
|Sad Girls (feat. Rema)
|Clean Bandit & French The Kid
|Checkmate
|Cordae & Hit-Boy
|Himalayas
|Elijah Blond, KNOWN. & KULTARGOTBOUNCE
|Better Version
|FLETCHER
|Another Love Song
|Forest Blakk
|Gin
|Hello Delaware
|Jacuzzi
|Izzy-S
|Blue
|Jackson Wang
|While Youre At It
|Jessie Murph
|Splash ft. Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign (Act 1)
|John Legend
|Wonder Woman (Act 2)
|John Legend
|Thank God (with Katelyn Brown)
|Kane Brown
|I Don't Care
|Katherine Li
|Woke Up in Love
|Kygo, Gryffin & Calum Scott
|Kill For Your Love
|Labrinth
|Forget Me
|Lewis Capaldi
|Sunshine Over The Counter
|Madison Cunningham
|IT'S YOU (feat. keshi)
|MAX
|Dont I Make It Look Easy
|Meghan Trainor
|Change###
|MONOWHALES
|One Time feat. Future
|NAV & Don Toliver
|madhouse
|Nessa Barrett
|Nothing's Perfect (feat. Oliver Tree)
|NGHTMRE
|Less I Know
|NOTD & Quinn XCII
|Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)
|Phoenix
|Ghetto Superstar (feat. G Herbo & Doe Boy)
|Roddy Ricch
|Opening Theme (From "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm")
|Run The Jewels & Aqua Teen Hunger Force
|Fall First
|Santigold
|I'm Too Much
|Saucy Santana
|Who's Gonna Love You Tonight
|Snakehips & Tinashe
|I'M GOOD
|Snotty Nose Rez Kids
|Power (Remember Who You Are) [feat. Ã„yanna]
|SPINALL, Summer Walker & DJ Snake
|Smiling All the Way Back Home
|Tom Odell
|Story
|Trevor Daniel
|Purge Me
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again