Week of September 9, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi
  • Thank God ft. Katelyn Brown - Kane Brown
  • Wonder Woman - John Legend
  • Don't I Make It Look Easy - Meghan Trainor

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Tripping Over Air Aidan Bissett
Waste My Time Ari Lennox
Supernatural Barns Courtney
More Thoughts (2019) Big Sean
Hurdles Blair Lee
For What It's Worth BRELAND
Outside Bryson Tiller
Aeropuerto Camilo
Hard Days Work Carleton Stone
sunshine and roses carolesdaughter
Sad Girls (feat. Rema) Clean Bandit & French The Kid
Checkmate Cordae & Hit-Boy
Himalayas Elijah Blond, KNOWN. & KULTARGOTBOUNCE
Better Version FLETCHER
Another Love Song Forest Blakk
Gin Hello Delaware
Jacuzzi Izzy-S
Blue Jackson Wang
While Youre At It Jessie Murph
Splash ft. Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign (Act 1) John Legend
Wonder Woman (Act 2) John Legend
Thank God (with Katelyn Brown) Kane Brown
I Don't Care Katherine Li
Woke Up in Love Kygo, Gryffin & Calum Scott
Kill For Your Love Labrinth
Forget Me Lewis Capaldi
Sunshine Over The Counter Madison Cunningham
IT'S YOU (feat. keshi) MAX
Dont I Make It Look Easy Meghan Trainor
Change### MONOWHALES
One Time feat. Future NAV & Don Toliver
madhouse Nessa Barrett
Nothing's Perfect (feat. Oliver Tree) NGHTMRE
Less I Know NOTD & Quinn XCII
Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) Phoenix
Ghetto Superstar (feat. G Herbo & Doe Boy) Roddy Ricch
Opening Theme (From "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm") Run The Jewels & Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Fall First Santigold
I'm Too Much Saucy Santana
Who's Gonna Love You Tonight Snakehips & Tinashe
I'M GOOD Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Power (Remember Who You Are) [feat. Ã„yanna] SPINALL, Summer Walker & DJ Snake
Smiling All the Way Back Home Tom Odell
Story Trevor Daniel
Purge Me YoungBoy Never Broke Again

 

 

 

