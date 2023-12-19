Pure Country Top 50 Countdown!

Get ready to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024! Join Shannon Ella, alongside Jelly Roll and Madeline Merlo, as we count down the 50 biggest songs of the year. They'll share the best moments and set the stage for an unforgettable year ahead

Listen New Year’s Eve at 8pm for the Pure Country Top 50 Countdown – the perfect soundtrack to your celebrations! Might miss? Don't worry, the show will repeat January 1st at 8am and again at 6pm!