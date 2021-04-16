Week of April 16, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear music from Greta Van Fleet with the release of their new album, "The Battle at Garden's Gate", Julia Michaels with "Love Is Weird", Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae with "You", and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Company
|24KGoldn ft.Future
|Communication
|Aidan Bissett
|Little More Love
|AJ Tracey
|What I Like
|anders X FRVRFRIDAY
|Love Sucks
|Annika Wells
|If I Could
|Ashley Kutcher
|Dover Beach
|Baby Queen
|Million Dollar Bed
|Babygirl
|Do I Fit In Your Shoes?
|BabyJake
|Canción Bonita
|Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin
|trailer trash
|carolesdaughter
|Karma & Friends
|Cautious Clay
|Whatever Tomorrow
|Chet Faker
|on my mind
|dempsey hope
|skeletons
|easy life
|i want to be by your side
|EKKSTACY ft. herhexx
|Do It All Again
|Emma Oliver
|Down To Miami
|Emotional Oranges & Becky G
|Bunch Of Nothing
|Eric Church
|You Stupid Bitch
|girl in red
|Built By Nations
|Greta Van Fleet
|Stardust Chords
|Greta Van Fleet
|Light My Love
|Greta Van Fleet
|shots in the dark
|iann dior & Trippie Redd
|Set The Fairlight
|Islands
|Wings
|Jackson Dean
|Love Is Weird
|Julia Michaels
|15 Minutes
|Julian Lamadrid
|Gone Are The Days
|Kygo feat James Gillespie
|The Ones That Make It
|Leah Nobel
|A.M. Flights
|Lil Poppa ft. Toosii
|Long Lost
|Lord Huron
|Hot & Heavy
|Lucy Dacus
|Break Her Heart
|Maia Wright
|Eazy Sleazy
|Mick Jagger with Dave Grohl
|Good Without
|Mimi Webb
|GO!
|Moneybagg Yo with BIG 30
|Questions
|Nebu Kiniza ft. Future
|Renegades
|ONE OK ROCK
|Lavatory Lil
|Paul McCartney with Josh Homme
|RAPSTAR
|Polo G
|Peanut Butter
|Porsh Bet$
|Passionate
|Queen Naija
|Tommy
|Ralph
|Down Goes Frazier
|Reece
|You
|Regard, Troye Sivan, Tate McRae
|Duo
|Sam Gellaitry
|try to try
|sammy rash
|Pareja Del Año
|Sebastian Yatra, Myke Towers
|Hard 4 Me 2 Love You
|Sinead Harnett
|2055
|Sleepy Hallow
|Aire
|Steve Aoki, Farruko
|SOS
|Sueco, Travis Barker
|DIM
|SYML
|Crawling Kingsnake
|The Black Keys
|Coming For You
|The Offspring
|This Is Not Utopia
|The Offspring
|Love Key In Love
|The Struts ft. Paris Jackson
|I Wanna Play
|The Trews
|Country Again
|Thomas Rhett
|Me Without You
|Tim and The Glory Boys
|Cuttin’ Onions
|Tim McGraw
|Stargazer
|Tommy Newport with EARTHGANG
|Flatline
|Two Feet
|Anthem
|Walk Off The Earth
|Catch Me
|WizTheMc, MAJAN
|Solid
|Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake