Week of April 2, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear Olivia Rodrigo's follow-up single to her smash hit, "Driver's License" with "Deja Vu", new BTS - "Film Out", tracks from Demi Lovato's newest album like 'Met Him Last Night' with Ariana Grande, and much more.
|Artist
|Song Title
|42 Dugg
|4 Da Gang (with Roddy Ricch)
|AG Club ft. ICECOLDBISHOP
|NOHO
|AUDREY NUNA
|Space
|BROCKHAMPTON
|Count On Me
|BTS
|Film out
|CAL with QuinnXCII
|In the Water
|Chiild ft. Mahalia
|Awake
|Chloe George
|ghost town (voice memo)
|chloe moriondo
|I Eat Boys
|Del Water Gap
|Sorry I Am
|Demi Lovato
|California Sober
|Demi Lovato ft Ariana Grande
|Met Him Last Night
|Demi Lovato ft Saweetie
|My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend
|Dove Cameron
|LazyBaby
|Emilee
|How It Goes
|Emily Weisband ft Tauren Wells
|Love 2 Hard
|Feid, ICON
|PURRITO APA
|Fousheé ft Lil Wayne
|gold shots
|Freddie Gibbs
|Big Boss Rabbit
|half-alive
|What's Wrong
|Joseph Black
|Always & Forever
|Kaleo
|Skinny
|Lil Tjay ft Offset & Moneybagg Yo
|Run It Up
|Olivia Holt
|love on you
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Deja Vu
|Ozuna, Ovi
|Envidioso
|Rezz ft PVRIS
|Sacrificial
|Ryan Griffin
|Salt, Lime & Tequila
|Tassia Zappia
|You Don't Want Me
|Timmy Trumpet, Afrojack
|Stay Mine
|Toosii
|back together
|Wingtip
|Hope They Love You
|WizTheMc
|World Is F****d