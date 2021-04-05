iHeartRadio

Week of April 2, 2021 - Newly Added

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear Olivia Rodrigo's follow-up single to her smash hit, "Driver's License" with "Deja Vu", new BTS - "Film Out", tracks from Demi Lovato's newest album like 'Met Him Last Night' with Ariana Grande, and much more.

Artist Song Title
42 Dugg 4 Da Gang (with Roddy Ricch)
AG Club ft. ICECOLDBISHOP NOHO
AUDREY NUNA Space
BROCKHAMPTON Count On Me
BTS Film out
CAL with QuinnXCII In the Water
Chiild ft. Mahalia Awake
Chloe George ghost town (voice memo)
chloe moriondo I Eat Boys
Del Water Gap Sorry I Am
Demi Lovato California Sober
Demi Lovato ft Ariana Grande Met Him Last Night
Demi Lovato ft Saweetie My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend
Dove Cameron LazyBaby
Emilee How It Goes
Emily Weisband ft Tauren Wells Love 2 Hard
Feid, ICON PURRITO APA
Fousheé ft Lil Wayne gold shots
Freddie Gibbs Big Boss Rabbit
half-alive What's Wrong
Joseph Black Always & Forever
Kaleo Skinny
Lil Tjay ft Offset & Moneybagg Yo Run It Up
Olivia Holt love on you
Olivia Rodrigo Deja Vu
Ozuna, Ovi Envidioso
Rezz ft PVRIS Sacrificial
Ryan Griffin Salt, Lime & Tequila
Tassia Zappia You Don't Want Me
Timmy Trumpet, Afrojack Stay Mine
Toosii back together
Wingtip Hope They Love You
WizTheMc World Is F****d
 