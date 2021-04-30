iHeartRadio

Week of April 30, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music - Thomas Rhett

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear music from Thomas Rhett's new album, "Country Again: Side A", songs from DJ Khaled's new album, "Khaled Khaled", Billie Eilish, Julia Michaels, Moby, and so much more!

Song Artist
Spiral 21 Savage
gray! 44phantom
Light Year (feat. Lennon Stella) Adam Melchor
Worst Day Of My Life Amy Shark
Girl From Rio Anitta
durag activity Baby Keem & Travis Scott
Your Power Billie Eilish
To My Younger Self Britton
Despiértate Cali y El Dandee, Mau y Ricky & Guaynaa
Last Night Digital Farm Animals
Let It Go DJ Khaled ft Justin Bieber and 21 Savage
I Did It DJ Khaled ft Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Da Baby
Body And Mind girl in red
In the morning ITZY
Saving Grace Jack Larsen
Don't Come Lookin' Jackson Dean
Hookup Culture Jordan Suaste
Ramen & OJ Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby
Little Did I Know Julia Michaels
Pessimist Julia Michaels
Iko Iko Justin Wellington feat. Small Jam
Twisted Fantasy Justine Skye & Rema
My Baby (feat. Zhavia Ward) Lil Skies
Confetti Little Mix ft. Saweetie
I Lied Lord Huron ft. Allison Ponthier
Buena Macarena Lou Bega
So What Louis the Child with A R I Z O N A
LE GUSTA QUE LA VEAN Lunay
Jets Mac Vinci
love race ft. Kellin Quinn Machine Gun Kelly, Sleeping With Sirens
Natural Blues (Reprise Version) Moby feat Gregory Porter, Amythyst Kiah
Can't Use Me Morray
You Could Be The One Niko Rubio
Sin Panty Nio Garcia, Farruko, Flow La Movie
Someday I'll Be Happy OCTAVIO
Attachments (Remix) Pressa ft. Coi Leray
Heels In Hand Priscilla Block
Crossfire Rag'n'Bone Man
Stop Talkin Razor
Butterfalls Royal Canoe
Body Sayso
All Pride Aside with Summer Walker Shelley FKA DRAM
Fool's Gold (Tiesto 24 Karat Gold Edition) Sofia Carson with Tiesto
Anybody Else spill tab
Kenny Still Woozy
Paradise Sturgill Simpson
Slower (Moore Kismet Remix) Tate McRae
Sorry Mom The Band CAMINO
Let's Go The Beaches
WITHOUT YOU (Miley Cyrus Remix) The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus
Hush The Marias
Keep on Loving You The Sheepdogs
Blame It On A Backroad Thomas Rhett
More Time Fishin' Thomas Rhett
Miénteme TINI & Maria Becerra
Family Matters TOBi ft. Flo Milli
For Me (feat. Jacquees) VEDO
Woman On The Moon (feat. UPSAHL) Yung Bae
 