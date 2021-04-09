Week of April 9, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Twenty One Pilots with "Shy Away", a great collaboration with J Balvin and Khalid with "Otra Noche Sin Ti", Taylor Swift , Justin Bieber and much more.
|Artist
|Song
|J Balvin & Khalid
|Otra Noche Sin Ti
|Twenty One Pilots
|Shy Away
|Taylor Swift
|Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
|Tyler Shaw
|North Star
|Rag'N'Bone Man X Pink
|Anywhere Away From Here
|Ritt Momney
|Set The Table ft. Claud
|Doja Cat
|Kiss me More ft. SZA
|Ayron Jones
|Spinning Circles
|Riley Green
|Where Corn Don't Grow
|Tim McGraw
|God Moves The Pen
|Luke Bryan
|Waves
|Surfaces
|Wave Of You
|Olivia Lunny
|Sad To See You Happy
|Olivia O'Brien
|Sociopath
|Gwen Stefani ft. Saweetie
|Slow Clap
|Of Monsters And Men
|Destroyer
|ODREII
|HEAT
|Brett Kissel
|Die To Go Home
|AREA21
|La La La
|Priscilla Block
|Wish You Were the Whiskey
|BROCKHAMPTON
|BANKROLL ft. A$AP Rock & A$AP Ferg
|Miguel
|So I Lie
|AJ Mitchell
|STOP
|Charlotte Cardin
|Sad Girl
|Anderson East
|Madelyn
|Polo G
|RAPSTAR
|Queen Naija ft Ari Lennox
|Set Him Up ft. Ari Lennox
|Majid Jordan
|Waves of Blue
|Sonder, Jorja Smith
|Nobody But You
|Lil Tecca
|Show Me Up
|Holly Humberstone
|Haunted House
|KIRBY
|Boyz II Men
|AVIV
|Black Coffee
|Briston Maroney
|Bottle Rocket
|boyband
|fooly cooly
|Benny Sings, KYLE
|Kids
|Cuco
|Paradise
|Alice Merton
|Vertigo
|Belly
|Money on The Rable ft. Benny The Butcher
|Imanbek, Sean Paul, Sofia Reyes
|Dancing on Dangerous
|Nathan Dawe, Anne-Marie, MoStack
|Way Too Long
|Myke Towers, ÑENGO fLOOW
|BURBERRY
|Lekeyah, Yung Bleu
|Perfect
|Luz
|counting houses
|Kat & Alex
|Heartbreak Tour
|NOT THE MAIN CHARACTERS
|I Hate Every1
|OSTON
|I Think You Should Leave
|Conway the Machine
|Blood Roses ft. Jae Skeese
|Slayyyter
|Cowboys
|Boys World
|Relapse
|LLusion, salen ilese
|Yoga
|Henjila
|Paper Boy
|Justus Bennetts
|Nightstand
|Jay Loud
|Need It Back
|gabriel black
|king of the nosebleeds
|Fancy Hagood
|Love Again
|Jay Wheeler
|Viendo el Techo
|Kat Cunning
|Could Be Good
|Afgan
|if i don't have your love
|Justin Bieber, BEAM
|Freedom