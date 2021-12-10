Week of December 10, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- It Was A... (Masked Christmas) - Jimmy Fallon ft. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
- Girl Of My Dreams - Juice WRLD (with SUGA of BTS)
- You Problem - Monsta X
- No Choice - Tame Impala
- Follow Me - Sam Feldt feat. Rita Ora
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Postman
|2KBABY
|Be Free
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|Old Memories (Originals)
|Alicia Keys
|Love Myself
|Andy Grammer
|Pretty
|Astrid S
|Hands On You
|Austin George
|Peachy
|Bad Suns
|Noun
|BAKAR
|No Drama
|Bankrol Hayden
|Second Nature
|Bon Iver
|20 Missed Calls
|CADE feat. Nate Traveller
|Snow
|Caspr
|The Door
|Chloe George
|Stop Coming Over
|Chris Lane
|Happier Without Me
|Cian Ducrot
|The Bells Are Ringing (acoustic)
|Classified
|FINDERS KEEPERS (feat. Scorey & Internet Money)
|Dro Kenji, Scorey, Internet Money
|Breakfast
|Fana Hues
|FRIKI
|Feid & KAROL G
|Alien
|Galantis, Lucas & Steve, ILIRA
|Heart In A Cold Room
|good problem
|Piece Of Me (Au5 Extended Remix)
|Gryffin ft. LOVA
|One in a Million
|Isaia Huron
|Say Yea
|Jacquees
|Back To You
|Jake Cornell
|It Was A... (Masked Christmas)
|Jimmy Fallon ft. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
|Feline (with Polo G & Trippie Redd)
|Juice WRLD
|Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS)
|Juice WRLD
|Burn
|Juice WRLD
|Bottle of Advil
|Julia Wolf
|CRACK MY SKULL
|jxdn
|Love.Sex.Fame
|Kat Penkin
|B-Side
|Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
|Last October
|Kidd G
|Perfect
|KYLE
|Not The Same God As Mine
|Lil Mosey
|Broken In All The Right Places
|Lost Kings,MOD SUN
|Candy Drip
|Lucky Daye
|Crash for a Couple
|Marc E. Bassy
|Favourite Tings
|Masego
|NEGRO MATE
|Micro TDH
|Bluffing
|midwxst
|You Problem
|Monsta X
|Universe (Let's Play Ball)
|NCT U
|Stay Down
|Ne-Yo ft. Yung Bleu
|Anxious
|Party Favor & MASN
|Midnight River (feat. 6LACK)
|Pink Sweat$,6LACK
|Eyes Open (feat. Lil Baby & Young Thug)
|PnB Rock, Young Thug, Lil Baby
|Rise
|Purple Disco Machine feat. Tasita D’Mour
|I Wanna Run Away
|R3HAB, Mr Eazi, Wafia
|Desesperados
|Rauw Alejandro, Chencho Corleone
|SKIN 2 SKIN (Lee Vent Remix)
|Rêve
|Richer Than I Ever Been
|Rick Ross
|Growing Up Is ____
|Ruel
|WYD Now?
|Sadie Jean
|Follow Me feat. Rita Ora
|Sam Feldt
|Seventeen Going Under (Acoustic)
|Sam Fender & Holly Humberstone
|If We Ever Meet Again
|SNBRN
|No Choice
|Tame Impala
|IOD (feat. Lil Skies)
|Token, Lil Skies
|Feel It 2 (Extended Mix)
|twocolors ft. Georgie Keller
|when u need me.
|will hyde
|london (with Cam)
|Wrabel, Cam