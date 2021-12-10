iHeartRadio

Week of December 10, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music - Dec 10, 2021

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • It Was A... (Masked Christmas) - Jimmy Fallon ft. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
  • Girl Of My Dreams - Juice WRLD (with SUGA of BTS)
  • You Problem - Monsta X
  • No Choice - Tame Impala
  • Follow Me - Sam Feldt feat. Rita Ora

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Postman 2KBABY
Be Free A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Old Memories (Originals) Alicia Keys
Love Myself Andy Grammer
Pretty Astrid S
Hands On You Austin George
Peachy Bad Suns
Noun BAKAR
No Drama Bankrol Hayden
Second Nature Bon Iver
20 Missed Calls CADE feat. Nate Traveller
Snow Caspr
The Door Chloe George
Stop Coming Over Chris Lane
Happier Without Me Cian Ducrot
The Bells Are Ringing (acoustic) Classified
FINDERS KEEPERS (feat. Scorey & Internet Money) Dro Kenji, Scorey, Internet Money
Breakfast Fana Hues
FRIKI Feid & KAROL G
Alien Galantis, Lucas & Steve, ILIRA
Heart In A Cold Room good problem
Piece Of Me (Au5 Extended Remix) Gryffin ft. LOVA
One in a Million Isaia Huron
Say Yea Jacquees
Back To You Jake Cornell
It Was A... (Masked Christmas) Jimmy Fallon ft. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
Feline (with Polo G & Trippie Redd) Juice WRLD
Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS) Juice WRLD
Burn Juice WRLD
Bottle of Advil Julia Wolf
CRACK MY SKULL jxdn
Love.Sex.Fame Kat Penkin
B-Side Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Last October Kidd G
Perfect KYLE
Not The Same God As Mine Lil Mosey
Broken In All The Right Places Lost Kings,MOD SUN
Candy Drip Lucky Daye
Crash for a Couple Marc E. Bassy
Favourite Tings Masego
NEGRO MATE Micro TDH
Bluffing midwxst
You Problem Monsta X
Universe (Let's Play Ball) NCT U
Stay Down Ne-Yo ft. Yung Bleu
Anxious Party Favor & MASN
Midnight River (feat. 6LACK) Pink Sweat$,6LACK
Eyes Open (feat. Lil Baby & Young Thug) PnB Rock, Young Thug, Lil Baby
Rise Purple Disco Machine feat. Tasita D’Mour
I Wanna Run Away R3HAB, Mr Eazi, Wafia
Desesperados Rauw Alejandro, Chencho Corleone
SKIN 2 SKIN (Lee Vent Remix) Rêve
Richer Than I Ever Been Rick Ross
Growing Up Is ____ Ruel
WYD Now? Sadie Jean
Follow Me feat. Rita Ora Sam Feldt
Seventeen Going Under (Acoustic) Sam Fender & Holly Humberstone
If We Ever Meet Again SNBRN
No Choice Tame Impala
IOD (feat. Lil Skies) Token, Lil Skies
Feel It 2 (Extended Mix) twocolors ft. Georgie Keller
when u need me. will hyde
london (with Cam) Wrabel, Cam

 

 

 