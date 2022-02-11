Week of February 11, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Bussin - Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby
- What, Me Worry? - Portugal. The Man
- Closer ft. H.E.R. - Saweetie
- The Joker and the Queen ft. Taylor Swift - Ed Sheeran
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|ALONE (feat. Trippie Redd)
|$NOT
|Come Clean (feat. Justin Jesso)
|Adventure Club x Prince Fox
|Make You Love Me
|Aiyana-Lee
|Hate Me if it Helps
|ALEXANDER 23
|Roses
|Alyssa Reid
|Waiting For
|ayokay & slenderbodies
|Say Something
|bennytheghost
|Problem$
|CADE
|25/8
|Cautious Clay
|i h8 that i still feel bad for u
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Let Somebody Go
|Coldplay X Selena Gomez
|Love Letter - At Home
|Death From Above 1979
|Don't Forget My Love
|Diplo & Miguel
|Celebrity Skin
|Doja Cat
|Skin
|Donna Missal
|Boyfriend
|Dove Cameron
|The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift)
|Ed Sheeran
|Picture
|Eddie Vedder & Elton John
|Nothing Good Comes Easy
|Felix Cartal & Elohim
|City of Gods
|Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys
|Fatherless
|Frank Turner
|Worst Day
|Future
|Drowning
|Jonah Kagen
|We Are All We Need
|Joywave
|Stay Alive (Prod. by SUGA of BTS)
|Jung Kook
|UonU (feat. Yung Bleu)
|Kali
|Take The Time
|Kat Penkin
|Treat Me Like A Sl*t
|Kim Petras
|Grinding All Season
|Kodak Black
|debbie downer
|LO LO & Maggie Lindemann
|I'm a Moth!!
|LIA LIA
|Here With Me (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|Mary J. Blige
|Again
|Matilda Cole
|do all my friends hate me?
|Mckenna Grace
|Teenage Drama
|Michael Aldag
|mona lisa
|mxmtoon
|The Sun
|Myd
|Bussin
|Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby
|20s
|Nightshifts & The Game
|When You Lose Someone
|Nina Nesbitt
|The Last Goodbye ft. Bettye LaVette
|ODESZA
|Invincible (feat. Daniel Caesar)
|Omar Apollo
|What, Me Worry?
|Portugal. The Man
|Ever Since You Left
|Priscilla Block
|Diet Coke
|Pusha T
|Caprichoso
|Rauw Alejandro
|Walk Me Home
|Said The Sky, ILLENIUM & Chelsea Cutler
|Closer (feat. H.E.R.)
|Saweetie
|Marte
|Sofia Reyes & Maria Becerra
|Way Up
|Soran
|My Babe
|Spoon
|Virginia (Wind In The Night)
|The Head And The Heart
|Us Someday
|Thomas Rhett
|CANDU
|The Rural Alberta Advantage
|Don't Fade
|Vance Joy
|Here For You
|Wilkinson & Becky Hill
|NO SE OLVIDA
|Wisin & Yandel