Week of January 28, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Boys Don't Cry - Anitta
- I'll Never Not Love You - Michael Bublé
- High - The Chainsmokers
- How Long - Tove Lo
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Bliss
|Amber Mark
|Joy
|Andy Grammer
|Boys Don't Cry
|Anitta
|Gradually
|ASTN
|Johnny P's Caddy
|Benny the Butcher & J. Cole
|Don't Break His Heart
|bulow
|Cold Shoulder
|Central Cee
|Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama)
|Charli XCX
|the lifeboat's empty!
|Chelsea Cutler
|Anxiety
|Coi Leray
|Bag (feat. Lucky Daye)
|Col3trane
|Holding On ft. Lowell
|Dabin
|Small Talk
|Dear Rouge
|Walkin
|Denzel Curry
|You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free
|Disclosure & Zedd
|USED2KNOW
|Dro Kenji
|Hallie's Song
|earth2zoe
|DFMU
|Ella Mai
|Numb Little Bug
|Em Beihold
|sad4whattt - From ”Euphoria” An HBO Original Series
|ericdoa
|I Love This Song
|flowerovlove
|Anyone For You
|George Ezra
|icarus
|glaive
|Shinigami Eyes
|Grimes
|Rumors (feat. Lil Durk)
|Gucci Mane
|Magical Love
|Ikky
|Joke
|Just Stef
|Wi Deh Yah
|Unreplaceable (feat. Craig David)
|KYLE
|26
|Lauv
|Fallin
|Lil Tecca
|I'll Never Not Love You
|Michael Bublé
|New Moon
|MØ
|Hayloft II
|Mother Mother
|Better Days (feat. Polo G) [J Balvin Remix]
|NEIKED x Mae Muller x J Balvin
|Ojos Rojos
|Nicky Jam
|Arya
|Nigo ft. A$AP Rocky
|Beautiful Lies
|Nija
|Push It (feat. Young Thug)
|NLE Choppa
|30K
|noelle
|No Fuss
|OG Parker & PARTYNEXTDOOR
|Superhuman
|Party Favor & K.Flay
|Real Thing (feat. Tori Kelly)
|Pink Sweat$
|moshpit
|renforshort
|KEEP IT UP
|Rex Orange County
|Not For Nothing ft. Anderson .Paak
|Rick Ross
|Modo Avión
|Sebastian Yatra
|Loser
|Sueco
|No ID
|Tank And The Bangas
|High
|The Chainsmokers
|Loved You A Little
|The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands
|How Long (From "Euphoria" An HBO Original Series)
|Tove Lo
|vice city
|XXXTENTACION