Week of June 11, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:
- Lorde returns with "Solar Power
- Doja Cat with "Need to Know"
- A couple of new tracks from Maroon 5's latest album, JORDI
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids with "Something Else"
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Ski Mask
|12AM ft. Jutes
|ONE MORE FIGHT
|AJ Mitchell
|Sweet Dreams
|Alan Walker & Imanbek
|One More I Love You
|Alex Warren
|Competition
|Amber Mark
|Home All Summer (feat. Marc Anthony)
|Anthony Ramos & Leslie Grace
|EveryTime I Cry
|Ava Max
|Sink
|Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud
|Wargasm (feat. R.M.R.)
|Billy Strings
|Eladio Carrion: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 40
|Bizarrap & Eladio Carrion
|How Dare You Want More
|Bleachers
|Penthouse Prayers (feat. Rick Ross)
|Bobby Sessions
|Allergic (Post Malone Cover)
|BRKN LOVE
|Biblical
|Calum Scott
|Blouse
|Clairo
|What You Say
|Cold War Kids
|The Good
|Cynthia Erivo
|Too Much to Ask (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
|Don Diablo
|Fast Lane
|Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto
|Back & Forth (feat. Vince Staples)
|Emotional Oranges
|FUMETEO
|Feid
|FWMGAB
|French Montana
|White Walls
|GoldLink
|Sober Up
|Gus Dapperton
|We Made It
|H.E.R.
|WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (feat. Pink Sweat$)
|HONNE
|Peloton
|IDK
|Closed Captioning
|Islands
|OTRO FILI
|J Balvin, Jay Wheeler
|September
|James Arthur
|I Want Love
|Jessie J
|everything
|John K
|Peaches Remix (feat. Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg)
|Justin Bieber
|Dating My Dad (feat. Travis Barker)
|K.Flay
|survivors guilt
|KennyHoopla, Travis Barker
|B4
|Kidd Kenn
|Feelin' Peachy
|Kodak Black
|Mad I Need You
|Kylie Morgan
|Things He Handed Down
|Lady A
|Intercepted (feat. Money Man)
|Larry June
|Used to That
|Lillian Hepler
|Bad Chick
|Liv Grace Blue
|Watch Yourself (Canada Version)
|Locals Only Sound ft. Lavi$h & Just John
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Wayside
|Mac Wetha
|Venus Fly Trap
|MARINA
|Lost
|Maroon 5
|Button
|Maroon 5 ft. Anuel AA & Tainy
|Thot Shit
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Dumb Love
|Mimi Webb
|Futureproof
|Nothing But Thieves
|21st Century Hobby
|Oscar Lang
|favorite song
|PmBata
|Black Hearted
|Polo G
|No Return
|Polo G with The Kid LAROI and Lil Durk
|FREE
|Raissa
|Call On Me
|RAYE
|Soundgasm
|Rema
|Escalator
|Ritt Momney
|Que Rico Fuera
|Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami
|Just For Me (feat. SZA
|SAINt JHN
|24hrs
|Savannah Ré
|Girl Like Me
|Simone
|Something Else
|Snotty Nose Rez Kids
|He Loves Me, But...
|Sofia Carson
|Cashmere
|Tkay Maidza
|Be Quiet (feat. Kiana Ledé)
|Tone Stith
|Cloudy Day
|Tones And I
|Chain My Heart
|Topic, Bebe Rexha
|Alcohol-Free
|TWICE
|Fire In My Head
|Two Feet
|SOCIETY
|Valley
|Getaway (feat. Tegan and Sara)
|VINCINT
|My Own Monster
|X Ambassadors
|October Sky
|Yebba
|Wonder
|Yung Bae ft. Channel Tres
|Giving Up
|Yungeen Ace
|Same Boat
|Zac Brown Band