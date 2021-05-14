iHeartRadio

Week of May 14, 2021 - Newly Added

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Katy Perry with "Electric", The Beaches with "Blow Up", Olivia Rodrigo with "good 4 u", Leon Bridges with "Motorbike" and so much more!

 

Song Artist
dimension 21 Savage
Growing Pains AJ Mitchell
pocket locket Alaina Castillo
Believers Alan Walker & Conor Maynard
Get Lost In The Music Ambar Lucid
Bite Marks Au/Ra
Blossom AUDREY NUNA
Take Your Time Ayron Jones
Funny Thing About Love BabyJake & Bipolar Sunshine
my oh my bbno$
Die For a Man (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Bebe Rexha
Build a Bitch Bella Poarch
Omen blackwinterwells
Ten Toes Down Calboy
Ur Gonna Wish U Believed Me Cavetown
Frankenstein Claire Rosinkranz
can't give back your love Clide
Besarnos de cero Danny Ocean
FUCKBOY Dixie
Pimienta ELENA ROSE
Chaotic Ellise
What's Up fanclubwallet
Summer Vibe Forrest Nolan
Never Let Me Down Gorgon City ft. Hayley May
His & Hers (feat. Gunna) Internet Money, Don Toliver & Lil Uzi Vert
a m a r i J. Cole
From These Heights Jelani Aryeh
Eternal Jenevieve
Bussdown (feat. Shaybo) Jorja Smith
I Love You But Josh Golden
Bigger Man Joy Oladokun & Maren Morris
Loco Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion & Lennox
Electric Katy Perry
Memorize You Laine Hardy
Boy Next Door Leah Kate
Al Lau Lele Pons
Motorbike Leon Bridges
Ice Water (feat. Trippie Redd) Lil Skies
Red Handed Loud Luxury and Thutmose
We Are The People Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge
Funeral Mob Rich
Seeing Green Nicki Minaj with Drake, Lil Wayne
Part of Me Noah Kahan
good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo
fall apart renforshort (with glaive)
9 Bridge Rowdy Rebel & A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Crying Wolf RYMAN
For The Time Being (Interlude) Sabrina Claudio
say goodbye Sarcastic Sounds
Too Bizarre Skrillex, Swae Lee & Siiickbrain
Down St. Vincent
Next Thing (Loverboy) Surfaces
I Like Dat T-Pain & Kehlani
This Feeling Takis & Always Never
No Te Vi Thalia & Maffio
Blow Up The Beaches
You Don't Owe Me Anything The Beaches
MiSSed Calls TheHxliday
Be Like You Tyler Shaw
Douchebag UPSAHL
Off the Rails Wallice
Down by the Riverside Willie Jones
barcelona Winnetka Bowling League & Sasha Sloan
Big Girl$ Dont Cry Zhavia Ward
 