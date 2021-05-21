Week of May 21, 2021 - Newly Added
It's a big week for iHeart New Music! This week you'll hear brand new music from BTS with "Butter", Anne-Marie and Niall Horan team up for "Our Song", The Tragically Hip are back with "Ouch", some songs from Olivia Rodrigo's new album SOUR, and so much more!
|Song
|Artist
|dimension
|88rising & Warren Hue
|Fly Away
|Alt Bloom
|Back Together
|Amorphous & Kehlani
|Euphoria
|Angels & Airwaves
|Our Song
|Anne-Marie & Niall Horan
|Magazines
|Anson Seabra
|Echo (with KSHMR)
|Armaan Malik & Eric Nam
|Top Again (feat. Saba)
|AUDREY NUNA
|Supercharged
|Ayron Jones
|Die For a Man (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
|Bebe Rexha
|American Beauty
|Biig Piig
|Clay Pigeon
|binki
|STUNNAMAN (feat. Lil Wayne)
|Birdman & Roddy Ricch
|Stop Making This Hurt
|Bleachers
|Gold Rolex (feat. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs)
|Bobby Sessions
|Starting Now
|Brandy
|Butter
|BTS
|Gucci Knife (feat. MASN)
|Carlie Hanson
|Medicine
|Dayglow
|Stars
|Duncan Laurence
|INVISIBLE
|Duran Duran
|Lose My Mind
|DVBBS
|Perreito Salvaje
|Emilia & Boza
|What's Up
|fanclubwallet
|enjoy the silence
|Fousheé
|Space Ghost Coast To Coast
|Glass Animals ft Bree Runway
|Airplane Mode
|Hayd
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|Holly Humberstone
|Different Kinds of Light
|Jade Bird
|Savage Good Boy
|Japanese Breakfast
|Buy Dirt
|Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
|Holy Water
|JP Cooper
|In My Way
|Julia Wolf
|Real Life Sux
|Justus Bennetts
|Secrets
|JVKE
|RICK BOOTS
|KILLY
|Text Book
|Lana Del Rey
|Blue Banisters
|Lana Del Rey
|Wildflower Wildfire
|Lana Del Rey
|We Are The People
|Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge
|We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
|Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin
|SUN GOES DOWN
|Lil Nas X
|VUDÃš
|Lunay, Chencho Corleone & Chris Jedi
|Leave Before You Love Me
|Marshmello x Jonas Brothers
|I Don't Really Care
|Mat Kearney
|Swing of Things
|MAY-A
|Chemical
|MK
|Handshakes
|Naliya
|I Was On a Boat That Day
|Old Dominion
|1 step forward, 3 steps back
|Olivia Rodrigo
|enough for you
|Olivia Rodrigo
|jealousy, jealousy
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Drinkin'
|Parker McCollum
|When The Lights Go Out
|Patrick Droney
|GANG GANG
|Polo G & Lil Wayne
|Naughty Girl
|Qveen Herby
|Todo De Ti
|Rauw Alejandro
|Heavy as Lead
|Rebelution
|Taste of You
|Rezz ft. Dove Cameron
|Therapy
|Ross Copperman
|Dinosaurs (S4E7)
|salem ilese
|you've changed, i've changed (feat. Chet Porter)
|San Holo
|Seaside_Demo
|SEB
|Like I Used To
|Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
|Anymore (feat. Lucky Daye)
|Sinead Harnett
|mirror
|slenderbodies
|L.I.F.E.
|Teddy Swims
|Back Then, Right Now
|Tenille Arts
|Ouch
|The Tragically Hip
|Just As Well
|The Tragically Hip
|Missing Piece
|Vance Joy
|Violet!
|Waterparks
|Starstruck
|Years & Years ft. Kylie Minogue
|Hold Me Like You Used To
|YG, Mozzy & A Boogie wit da Hoodie