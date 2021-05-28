Week of May 28, 2021 - Newly Added
This week on iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Arkells with with "All Roads", Victoria Justice with "Too F*ckin' Nice", J Balvin & Maria Becerra with "Qué Mas Pues?", DMX ft. JAY-Z and Nas with "Bath Salts", and so much more!
|Song
|Artist
|come over
|12AM
|California (feat. Warren Hue)
|88rising, Rich Brian & NIKI
|this is growing up
|almost monday
|Eat It All Up
|Anna Sofia
|All Roads
|Arkells
|Alive
|Audrey Mika
|Bobo
|Aya Nakamura
|100 MILLONES
|Bad Bunny & Luar La L
|Movie
|Blxst & Bino Rideaux
|West Like (feat. Kalan.FrFr.)
|Destiny Rogers
|Bath Salts
|DMX ft JAY-Z, Nas
|Don't Hold Back
|DRAMA
|Monsters
|Dynoro ft 24kGoldn
|ocean view
|easy life
|Take Care
|elijah woods
|fantasize
|ericdoa
|What's Up
|fanclubwallet
|One Foot In Front Of The Other
|Griff
|TIME 2
|half·alive
|See U Dance
|Hong Kong Boyfriend
|Qué Más Pues?
|J Balvin & Maria Becerra
|tmrw
|Jake Cornell
|Hear Me Say
|Jonas Blue & LEON
|734
|Juice WRLD
|Boys
|Kat Cunning
|Romantic Disaster (feat. Chrissy Costanza)
|LiL Lotus & Against The Current
|I Miss The Future (feat. Jordan Shaw)
|Lost Kings
|Live to Survive
|MØ
|Trouble
|Marc E. Bassy
|Shine Your Light (feat. Akon)
|Master KG & David Guetta
|Go(I)d
|Mereba
|Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad
|Moby ft. Apollo Jane & Deitrick Haddon
|Leave A Light On
|Modest Mouse
|I'm Dead [From the Podcast "Prom In Hell"]
|Nessa Barrett ft jxdn
|Pikete
|Nicky Jam & El Alfa
|over and done
|NJOMZA
|Life Goes On
|Oliver Tree
|Who Could Say No
|Olivia Lunny
|Broken Heart of Gold
|ONE OK ROCK
|i can't sleep
|Peter McPoland
|If Ever However Whenever Forever
|Picture This
|Forever Never (feat. Swae Lee & Pink Sweat$)
|PnB Rock
|Tell You Everything
|Robyn Ottolini
|Private (feat. Rexx Life Raj)
|Russ
|No Fun
|Ryan Caraveo
|Pick Me Up
|Sam Feldt & Sam Fischer
|I H8 EVERY1
|Sarah Barrios
|Mirror
|Sigrid
|Just a Moment
|Symphani Soto & Eric Bellinger
|Darkest Hour
|Tate McRae
|Jalebi Baby
|Tesher & Jason Derulo
|Rock and Roll (Ain't No Simple Thing)
|The Sheepdogs
|lose you again
|Tom Odell
|Like The First Time
|Tone Stith
|Too F*ckin' Nice
|Victoria Justice
|Kill My Heart (feat. Parson James & Qveen Herby)
|VINCINT
|Beeline
|whiterosemoxie & Tom The Mail Man
|nothing but the love
|Wrabel
|How To Live (feat. Powfu & Sarcastic Sounds)
|yaeow
|Stand For Myself
|Yola