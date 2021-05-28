Week of May 28, 2021 - Newly Added

Song Artist

come over 12AM

California (feat. Warren Hue) 88rising, Rich Brian & NIKI

this is growing up almost monday

Eat It All Up Anna Sofia

All Roads Arkells

Alive Audrey Mika

Bobo Aya Nakamura

100 MILLONES Bad Bunny & Luar La L

Movie Blxst & Bino Rideaux

West Like (feat. Kalan.FrFr.) Destiny Rogers

Bath Salts DMX ft JAY-Z, Nas

Don't Hold Back DRAMA

Monsters Dynoro ft 24kGoldn

ocean view easy life

Take Care elijah woods

fantasize ericdoa

What's Up fanclubwallet

One Foot In Front Of The Other Griff

TIME 2 half·alive

See U Dance Hong Kong Boyfriend

Qué Más Pues? J Balvin & Maria Becerra

tmrw Jake Cornell

Hear Me Say Jonas Blue & LEON

734 Juice WRLD

Boys Kat Cunning

Romantic Disaster (feat. Chrissy Costanza) LiL Lotus & Against The Current

I Miss The Future (feat. Jordan Shaw) Lost Kings

Live to Survive MØ

Trouble Marc E. Bassy

Shine Your Light (feat. Akon) Master KG & David Guetta

Go(I)d Mereba

Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad Moby ft. Apollo Jane & Deitrick Haddon

Leave A Light On Modest Mouse

I'm Dead [From the Podcast "Prom In Hell"] Nessa Barrett ft jxdn

Pikete Nicky Jam & El Alfa

over and done NJOMZA

Life Goes On Oliver Tree

Who Could Say No Olivia Lunny

Broken Heart of Gold ONE OK ROCK

i can't sleep Peter McPoland

If Ever However Whenever Forever Picture This

Forever Never (feat. Swae Lee & Pink Sweat$) PnB Rock

Tell You Everything Robyn Ottolini

Private (feat. Rexx Life Raj) Russ

No Fun Ryan Caraveo

Pick Me Up Sam Feldt & Sam Fischer

I H8 EVERY1 Sarah Barrios

Mirror Sigrid

Just a Moment Symphani Soto & Eric Bellinger

Darkest Hour Tate McRae

Jalebi Baby Tesher & Jason Derulo

Rock and Roll (Ain't No Simple Thing) The Sheepdogs

lose you again Tom Odell

Like The First Time Tone Stith

Too F*ckin' Nice Victoria Justice

Kill My Heart (feat. Parson James & Qveen Herby) VINCINT

Beeline whiterosemoxie & Tom The Mail Man

nothing but the love Wrabel

How To Live (feat. Powfu & Sarcastic Sounds) yaeow