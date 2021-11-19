Week of November 19, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Hold On - Adele
- Love Turns Lovely - Sophie Simmons
- Headstand - French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie
- Cherry - FLETCHER ft. Hayley Kiyoko
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Can I Get It
|Adele
|Cry Your Heart Out
|Adele
|I Drink Wine
|Adele
|Hold On
|Adele
|Love Is A Game
|Adele
|Somebody To Use
|Alesso
|Strangers
|Ashley Kutcher
|Go To War
|Blxst & Snoop Dogg
|Empty Bottles (feat. MOD SUN)
|Bryce Vine
|Dizzy (feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman)
|chloe moriondo
|Somos Nada
|Christina Aguilera
|Never Say Never
|Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson
|Chrome Hearts (feat. Offset)
|D-Block Europe
|Solve Your Code
|Different Heaven x Laura Brehm
|Strangers ft. Mansionair
|Dom Dolla
|I AM WOMAN
|Emmy Meli
|Measure of a Man (feat. Central Cee)
|FKA twigs
|Cherry ft. Hayley Kiyoko
|FLETCHER
|Kahan (Last Year) [feat. Kodak Black]
|Fred again..
|Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)
|Freddie Gibbs
|Handstand
|French Montana & Doja Cat feat. Saweetie
|Never Get It Back
|Gabby Barrett
|Automatic Woman
|H.E.R.
|Hot Tea
|half·alive
|Haunted House
|Holly Humberstone
|Geordan Favors (feat. Deante' Hitchcock)
|Isaiah Rashad
|On My Way (Marry Me)
|Jennifer Lopez
|For Me This Is Heaven
|Jimmy Eat World
|Anxiety.
|JVKE
|Weirdo
|K.Flay
|Renegade (feat. Cautious Clay)
|Kavinsky
|Intimidated ft. H.E.R.
|KAYTRANADA
|Summer Rain ft. Jazmine Sullivan
|Leon Bridges
|Pickup
|MacKenzie Porter
|Yamz
|Masego & Devin Morrison
|Everywhere (BBC Children In Need)
|Niall Horan & Anne-Marie
|Most People
|R3HAB & Lukas Graham
|Paper Walls ft. Metric
|Rezz
|Home Sweet ft. Lady A
|Russell Dickerson
|Hey Siri
|salem ilese
|Suéltate (From Sing 2)
|Sam i, Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco
|Bling Up
|Sanni
|Icy Chain
|Saweetie
|Sweet Dreams & Dynamite
|Seeb & Nina Nesbitt
|Moonlight (feat. SG Lewis)
|Smoko Ono & Rich
|Love Turns Lonely
|Sophie Simmons
|For Her Love
|Sting
|The Hills on the Border.wav
|Sting
|PARAMOUR (feat. AURORA)
|Sub Urban
|A.M. RADIO
|The Lumineers
|Lovelock
|The Trews
|Lonely in the City
|The Trews
|Until I Come Home
|Two Feet & grandson
|Lift Me Up
|Tyga
|Instinto
|YENDRY & J Balvin