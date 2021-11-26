Week of November 26, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Normani - Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
- Gabry Ponte - Can't Get Over You ft. Aloe Blacc
- Nicky Youre, dazy - Sunroof
- Dylan - You're Not Harry Styles
- Soran - Tired
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Man On The Moon
|Alan Walker & Benjamin Ingrosso
|Milk
|Allie X
|Llorando en un Ferrari
|Anuel AA
|Won't You Take Me Far?
|beaux
|Lo Que Yo Diga
|Becky G.
|God Must Hate Me
|Catie Turner
|don't miss me
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Midtown
|Duki
|You're Not Harry Styles
|Dylan
|Miranda
|Frank Turner
|Can't Get Over You (feat. Aloe Blacc)
|Gabry Ponte
|Want What I Can't Have
|Ivy Adara
|OUTRUN MYSELF
|Jack Kays & Travis Barker
|Always Been You
|Jessie Murph
|Human (feat. Echoes)
|John Summit
|love sux
|JXN
|Another day in America
|Kali Uchis & Ozuna
|Eyes for U (feat. Conor Maynard & Gia Koka)
|Karma Child
|JUST SAY IT
|KILLBOY
|Grateful
|Kota the Friend
|Tell It To My Heart (feat. Hozier)
|Meduza
|lie lie lie
|MICO
|Destroy Myself Just For You
|Montell Fish
|2gether
|Mura Masa
|Shady Intentions
|NGHTMRE, Zeds Dead & Tori Levett
|Why Do I Call
|Nicky Romero
|Sunroof
|Nicky Youre & Dazy
|Wild Side [KAYTRANADA Remix]
|Normani
|No Hard Feelings
|Old Dominion
|By Your Side
|Rod Wave
|Borracho
|Sech & DJ Khaled
|Losers
|Sipper
|Old Flame
|Sody
|Tired
|Soran
|Red Right Hand
|The Flaming Lips & Nell Smith
|Sweet Talker ft. Galantis
|Years & Years
|U Up
|Young Bombs feat. Stondon Massey