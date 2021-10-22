iHeartRadio

Week of October 22, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Moth A A Flame - Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd
  • Looks Like Me - Dean Lewis
  • Stars Align - Majid Jordan ft. Drake
  • Rock With You - SEVENTEEN
  • GIVE IT ALL UP - Duran Duran ft. Tove Lo

...and so much more. Enjoy!

 

Song Artist
Bad Posture Abby Anderson
Live Alone Anachnid
ONE PUNCH Aries
Halloweenie IV: Innards Ashnikko
When It Ends (feat. JORDY) Avery Lynch
Easy On Them Turns Baird
No Bad Days Bastille
Let Me Go Benny Benassi & Ne Yo
CAN'T TOUCH THIS BIA
What A Life Big Sean, Hit-Boy
Ruthless Cannons
My Mother Wants Me Dead carolesdaughter
Pa Mis Muchachas (feat. Nathy Peluso) Christina Aguilera, Becky G. & NICKI NICOLE
Tie a Cherry CL
Who You Are Craig David & MNEK
Bestie (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) Culture Jam & Capella Grey
Looks Like Me Dean Lewis
Slicktalk Defcon Lawless & Band of Skulls
Funeral (feat. Jutes) Diamond Pistols
SG DJ Snake x Megan Thee Stallion x Ozuna x LISA
ARE YOU LETTING GO? Dreamer Boy & BENEE
GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo) Duran Duran
Set Me Free (feat. Aloe Blacc) DVBBS
Do It Anyway DVBBS & Icona Pop
Always Love You Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj
Flower in the Dark Fiji Blue
Feel Like Us Again Frank Walker x Amber Van Day
Neo Surf GENER8ION & 070 Shake
Rockland Gracie Abrams
Boys Hippo Campus
Tiptoeing Hope Tala
Hurts Like This ILLENIUM & BANNERS
Taking Me Back Jack White
Crown Vic (Black Cloud) Joe P
Catching A Dream Jonah Kagen
Hurt Like That Katelyn Tarver
SOMEBODY keshi
Present Khalid
Between Us Lamorn
Prodigal Daughter Lights
Not in the Mood Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock
Light It Up Locals Only Sound
Halfway Mimi Webb
Scorpio Moneybagg Yo
Big Subwoofer MOUNT WESTMORE
Cosas De La Vida Paloma Mami
Nothing Feels Better Pink Sweat$
Strub Tha Ground Quavo, Yung Miami
Dynamite Sean Paul ft. Sia
Tacones Rojos Sebastián Yatra
Rock with you SEVENTEEN
High Tide Shallou
Pixies Parasol Smith & Thell
Sun Came Up (Claptone Remix) Sofi Tukker & John Summit
SPACEBOY Soran
Stars Align Stars Align (with Drake)
都沒差 (Equal in the Darkness) Steve Aoki, Jolin Tsai & MAX
Hurt Me Suriel Hess
Moth To A Flame Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd
Growing Old Young Tenille Arts
Permission The Trews
Million Dollar Moment Wiz Khalifa

 

 

 