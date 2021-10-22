Week of October 22, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Moth A A Flame - Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd
- Looks Like Me - Dean Lewis
- Stars Align - Majid Jordan ft. Drake
- Rock With You - SEVENTEEN
- GIVE IT ALL UP - Duran Duran ft. Tove Lo
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Bad Posture
|Abby Anderson
|Live Alone
|Anachnid
|ONE PUNCH
|Aries
|Halloweenie IV: Innards
|Ashnikko
|When It Ends (feat. JORDY)
|Avery Lynch
|Easy On Them Turns
|Baird
|No Bad Days
|Bastille
|Let Me Go
|Benny Benassi & Ne Yo
|CAN'T TOUCH THIS
|BIA
|What A Life
|Big Sean, Hit-Boy
|Ruthless
|Cannons
|My Mother Wants Me Dead
|carolesdaughter
|Pa Mis Muchachas (feat. Nathy Peluso)
|Christina Aguilera, Becky G. & NICKI NICOLE
|Tie a Cherry
|CL
|Who You Are
|Craig David & MNEK
|Bestie (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
|Culture Jam & Capella Grey
|Looks Like Me
|Dean Lewis
|Slicktalk
|Defcon Lawless & Band of Skulls
|Funeral (feat. Jutes)
|Diamond Pistols
|SG
|DJ Snake x Megan Thee Stallion x Ozuna x LISA
|ARE YOU LETTING GO?
|Dreamer Boy & BENEE
|GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo)
|Duran Duran
|Set Me Free (feat. Aloe Blacc)
|DVBBS
|Do It Anyway
|DVBBS & Icona Pop
|Always Love You
|Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj
|Flower in the Dark
|Fiji Blue
|Feel Like Us Again
|Frank Walker x Amber Van Day
|Neo Surf
|GENER8ION & 070 Shake
|Rockland
|Gracie Abrams
|Boys
|Hippo Campus
|Tiptoeing
|Hope Tala
|Hurts Like This
|ILLENIUM & BANNERS
|Taking Me Back
|Jack White
|Crown Vic (Black Cloud)
|Joe P
|Catching A Dream
|Jonah Kagen
|Hurt Like That
|Katelyn Tarver
|SOMEBODY
|keshi
|Present
|Khalid
|Between Us
|Lamorn
|Prodigal Daughter
|Lights
|Not in the Mood
|Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock
|Light It Up
|Locals Only Sound
|Halfway
|Mimi Webb
|Scorpio
|Moneybagg Yo
|Big Subwoofer
|MOUNT WESTMORE
|Cosas De La Vida
|Paloma Mami
|Nothing Feels Better
|Pink Sweat$
|Strub Tha Ground
|Quavo, Yung Miami
|Dynamite
|Sean Paul ft. Sia
|Tacones Rojos
|Sebastián Yatra
|Rock with you
|SEVENTEEN
|High Tide
|Shallou
|Pixies Parasol
|Smith & Thell
|Sun Came Up (Claptone Remix)
|Sofi Tukker & John Summit
|SPACEBOY
|Soran
|Stars Align
|Stars Align (with Drake)
|都沒差 (Equal in the Darkness)
|Steve Aoki, Jolin Tsai & MAX
|Hurt Me
|Suriel Hess
|Moth To A Flame
|Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd
|Growing Old Young
|Tenille Arts
|Permission
|The Trews
|Million Dollar Moment
|Wiz Khalifa