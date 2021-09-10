Week of September 10, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Skinny Dipping - Sabrina Carpenter
- simple times - Kacey Musgraves
- End Of Me ft. Rivers Cuomo - Billy Talent
- Shiver - Ed Sheeran
- One Day - Monsta X
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|lips
|Alaina Castillo
|Enter Sandman
|Alessia Cara & The Warning
|Screaming Underwater
|Alex Warren
|LALA (Unlocked) ft. Swae Lee
|Alicia Keys
|Damn It Feels Good To Be Me
|Andy Grammer
|Pressure
|Ari Lennox
|range brothers
|Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
|End of Me Ft. Rivers Cuomo
|Billy Talent
|Dont Go Yet (Major Lazer Remix)
|Camila Cabello
|Ghost Story (with All Time Low)
|Cheat Codes & All Time Low
|Calling All Angels with Quinn XCII
|Chelsea Cutler
|Life's So Good ft. Cherry Surf
|Chet Porter
|Have Mercy
|Chlöe
|Always
|Cold War Kids
|Some Habits
|Cole Swindell
|Fake Fame
|Dear Rouge
|Hanging by a Thread
|Des Rocs
|Stay Awake
|Don Diablo & Freak Fantasique
|Victory ft. YBN Nahmir
|DVBBS
|Shivers
|Ed Sheeran
|Euphoric (feat. Brandy)
|Eric Bellinger
|GPS (with Felly)
|Ethan Tasch
|Porcelain Heart
|Everthe8 & Manizha
|Way Back Home ft. Kyra Mastro
|Famba
|Story Time
|Fivio Foreign
|All My Friends
|FRENSHIP
|The Announcement
|G-Eazy
|Enter Sandman
|Ghost
|I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
|Glass Animals
|Scarlett
|Holly Humberstone
|Una Nota
|J Balvin & Sech
|Love Under Pressure
|James Blunt
|Your Heart Won't Always Weigh a Tonne
|Josh Pyke
|Awe Of Her
|Joshua Henry
|Bad Day
|Justus Bennetts
|Public
|KA$HDAMI
|Simple Times
|Kacey Musgraves
|Good Wife
|Kacey Musgraves
|Happy For Me
|Kenzie
|Optimistic
|KYLE & Dougie F
|Arcadia
|Lana Del Rey
|LALISA
|LISA
|Enter Sandman
|Mac DeMarco
|Oh Forgiveness
|Marsden & Richardson & Band of Skulls
|24/5
|Mimi Webb
|I Can't Love You Any More
|Mitchell Tenpenny
|One Day
|MONSTA X
|Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
|MUNA
|in the darkness
|mxmtoon
|Nothing Else Matters
|My Morning Jacket
|keep me afraid
|Nessa Barrett
|Seasons Change
|noelle
|Let It Go
|Oberhofer
|Kill The Noise
|Papa Roach
|730
|Pia Mia
|I Don't Wanna Leave (feat. Jeremih)
|PRETTYMUCH
|Sad Boy (feat. Ava Max & Kylie Cantrall)
|R3HAB & Jonas Blue
|Over You (feat. Stefflon Don)
|RAY BLK
|Guerrilla
|Remi Wolf
|Sexy Villain
|Remi Wolf
|Skinny Dipping
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Get You Down
|Sam Fender
|23
|Sam Hunt
|Heartaches
|Shallou
|Mal de Amores
|Sofia Reyes & Becky G.
|The Anonymous Ones
|SZA
|A-O-K
|Tai Verdes with 24kGoldn
|that way (Jonasu Remix)
|Tate McRae
|The Assignment
|Tay Money
|Unbreakable
|TELYKast & Sam Gray
|Underneath My Skin
|The Band CAMINO
|Side Street Shakedown
|The Wild Feathers
|Angel Baby
|Troye Sivan
|Drive
|Valerie Broussard
|Fancy Like ft. Kesha
|Walker Hayes
|All I Ever Wanted
|Yebba
|Life Support
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Game for Guessing ft. Robert Ellis
|Zachary Williams