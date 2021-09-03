Week of September 3, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Drake - Way 2 Sexy ft. Future & Young Thug
- Imagine Dragons - My Life
- Camila Cabello - Million To One
- Lauren Alaina - Good Ole Boy
- Daddy Yankee - MÉTELE AL PERREO
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Don't Shut Me Down
|ABBA
|Empty House
|Abe Parker
|Spanish On The Beach
|Andy Shauf
|I Still Need You
|ayokay
|Narcissist
|Baby Queen
|My Anxiety
|BabyJake
|Carry You Home
|BEXAR
|On God (feat. Gucci Mane & Cootie)
|BiC Fizzle
|Unknown Male 01
|Biffy Clyro
|ANSWERS
|Bipolar Sunshine
|Piece Of My Mind
|BROODS
|Yo No Te Olvido
|Cali y El Dandee & Luis Fonsi
|Million To One
|Camila Cabello
|Good Ones
|Charli XCX
|10 Things
|Chloe Lilac
|10 Steps
|Christian Leave
|Church
|Crimer
|MÉTELE AL PERREO
|Daddy Yankee
|Love All ft. JAY-Z
|Drake
|Way 2 Sexy ft. Future, Young Thug
|Drake
|Get Along Better ft. Ty Dolla $ign
|Drake
|IMY2 ft. Kid Cudi
|Drake
|Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott
|Drake
|Mask Off (Feelings)
|DUCKWRTH
|The 90s
|FINNEAS
|Waiting Game
|G Flip & renforshort
|McKenzie
|Houndmouth
|Monday
|Imagine Dragons
|My Life
|Imagine Dragons
|One Day
|Imagine Dragons
|No Sympathy
|Jenevieve
|Ley Seca
|Jhay Cortez & Anuel AA
|This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like
|JVKE
|Hurricane
|Kanye West
|96 Bulls
|Kota the Friend
|ex I never had
|LANY
|Good Ole Boy
|Lauren Alaina
|HOLD ON
|Lil Tecca
|I Don't Smoke
|Lily Rose
|Love (Sweet Love)
|Little Mix
|Baby...Baby...
|Maria Isabel
|Razor's Edge (feat. X Ambassadors)
|Masked Wolf
|Diggin Da Blunt
|Maty Noyes
|Blue Notes 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
|Meek Mill
|Down (feat. Travis Barker)
|MOD SUN
|3D
|morgen
|Icee Pop
|Nic D
|Toa La Vida
|NICKI NICOLE & Mora
|Turn It Up (feat. Tommy Cash)
|Oliver Tree & Little Big
|Like the Water
|Patrick Droney
|Shit Show
|Peter McPoland
|soda stream sky
|Powfu & KNOWN.
|SKIN 2 SKIN (Billen Ted Remix)
|Rêve
|I Dont Want You
|Riton x RAYE
|Twice
|S1mba
|More
|Sam Ryder
|Winners ft. Yxng Bane, Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp)
|Smoko Ono
|Sun Came Up
|SOFI TUKKER & John Summit
|Until I Found You
|Stephen Sanchez
|C'est La Vie
|Surfaces & Thomas Rhett
|Queen Sophie for President
|The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
|WIDE Open
|tobi lou
|Linda
|Tokischa & ROSALÍA
|Don't Break the Heart
|Tom Grennan
|Days Like These
|Usain Bolt & NJ
|Oh shit... are we in love
|Valley
|aftermath
|vaultboy
|our neighbors.
|will hyde