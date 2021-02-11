​Prize Pick-Up

As a precaution for everyone’s health and safety, prize pick up from our office is suspended until further notice.

But don’t worry- we’ll make sure you’ll still get your prize! For now, we thank you for your understanding.

If you have any questions please email vancouverprizepickup@bellmedia.ca

Advertise with Funny 1040AM

Vancouver’s All NEW Funny 1040AM plays the best stand up comedy 24/7! Vancouverites load up on laughs from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld to Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres to Jim Gaffigan, Louis C.K. to Chelsea Handler... Just to name a funny few.

At home, during their commute, and at work- our listeners tune in for laughs throughout the day! Our huge variety of humourous listeners never want to miss a punch line. That’s why Vancouver's All NEW Funny 1040AM provides an attentive, actively engaged audience in and all around Vancouver.

To learn more about advertising and your opportunities with Funny 1040AM, please contact our sales department at 604-871-2965.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often can I win a prize?

Listeners can only win 1 prize per 30 day period from Bell Media Vancouver Radio, which includes 94.5 Virgin Radio, 103.5 MOVE, Funny 1040AM and BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 AM. For example, if you win a prize on Funny 1040AM on September 1, you cannot win another prize from any of our stations until October 1.

The eligibility rules and specific details for Funny promotions and contests may vary. Please refer to the official contest rules posted online for any particular contest the station is running.

What happens if I win more than 1 prize in a 30 day period?

You will receive the first prize you won.

How long do I have to pick up my prize?

For cash prizes, you have 6 months to pick up the cheque. For concert & event tickets, you have until the last business day prior to the event. For gift certificates and all other prizing, you have 60 days from the date you won the prize.

How do I listen to Funny 1040AM over the internet?

To listen online, click the play button at the bottom or your internet browser screen. This listen live player lives at the bottom of the screen and will stay with you as you navigate through our website.

Do you have an app?

Yes, streaming is available for Apple and Android devices through the iHeartRadio Canada app, available in iTunes and the Google Play Store.

I live in the United States and can't seem to stream Funny 1040AM online?

Funny 1040AM is unavailable for online streaming in the United States. We apologize for the inconvenience.