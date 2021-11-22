Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada Hosted by Rick Mercer

Just For Laughs is excited to announce the return of the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour! Following his successful turn as host in 2019, Canadian comedy legend Rick Mercer returns to lead a stellar line-up of Canada’s most hilarious and diverse comedians. This 19th edition, titled Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada, will feature co-star of STARZ’s Ramy Dave Merheje, Just For Laughs Festival favourite Eman El-Husseini, and 2018 Juno award winner Ivan Decker. The Tour will stop in Vancouver at the Orpheum on May 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26 at 10:00 AM.



Just For Laughs is also proud to once again be partnering with Movember on the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour. The tour will provide Movember with an additional platform to bring continued awareness to men’s health, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. $1 per ticket sold (less taxes) will be donated to Movember.



The Just For Laughs Tour has been bringing some of its favourite comedians to Canadians from coast to coast for almost 20 years and is very excited to welcome our audience back into the theatre for live shows, and we are committed to doing so safely. We will be adhering to all local Covid-19 safety protocols in place in collaboration with each venue and will be closely monitoring the situation in every city we visit. For additional information on protocols from the local health authority or performance venue, please consult their respective websites.