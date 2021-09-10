Comedy Here Often? presents: Stand-Up at Hollywood Theatre, a monthly stand up comedy show at the elegant Hollywood theatre in the Kitsilano area of Vancouver, BC. On the last Monday of every month, Comedy Here Often? will have an incredible line up of accomplished comedians from around the world put on a great show that you won’t be able to see anywhere else!

On September 27th Stand-Up at Hollywood Theatre will feature Phil Haney with Yumi Nagashima and will be hosted by Kevin Banner. The three of them will take the stage and put on a show that will give you a belly full of laughs.

For tickets and more info, click here.