Comedy Here Often? presents: Stand-Up at Hollywood Theatre, a monthly stand up comedy show at the elegant Hollywood theatre in the Kitsilano area of Vancouver, BC. On the last Monday of every month, Comedy Here Often? will have an incredible line up of accomplished comedians from around the world put on a great show that you won’t be able to see anywhere else!

On November 29th Stand-Up at Hollywood Theatre will feature DJ Demers with Malik Elassal & Maddy Kelly, and will be hosted by Charlie Demers. The four of them will take the stage and put on a show that will give you a belly full of laughs!

For tickets and more info, click here.