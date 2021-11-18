The Giggle Dam's Christmas Around the World

COVID got you down? Have a safe night of food and laughter out at the Dam Christmas Around The World Show!

It’s true, none of us can leave the comforts of home to enjoy a nice Christmas getaway this year (thanks, COVID) so, The Giggle Dam is going to bring your favorite destinations to you! Visit magnificent vacation spots such as Great Britain, The Swiss Alps, France, Mexico, and Australia as they delight you with their best politically incorrect and hilarious interpretation of what they think Christmas in these counties should be.

It’ll be a Merry, Crazy, Screw COVID Christmas at The Dam, located at 2616 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam! Get your tickets here.

Book your office Christmas party at The Dam now! Tickets include a 5-course meal, the comedy show, having your boss roasted on stage, daily shows starting November 15th, and groups of up to 150 people accommodated with social distancing in place – all for $39.99 a ticket!