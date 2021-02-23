We want to join you wherever you are! Stream Funny 1040AM today online or via the iHeartRadio app.

MOVE 103.5 is also available on your smart speaker! Get more out of your smart speaker – just ask for Funny 1040AM!

How to get Funny 1040AM on Google Home

Funny 1040AM is now available via Google Assistant on phone and smart speakers, like Google Home.

You can connect to us at any time with a command such as “Hey Google, Play Funny Ten Forty”

How to get Funny 1040AM on Amazon Alexa

Listening to Funny 1040AM on your Amazon Alexa is easy!

To configure your Alexa to play Funny 1040AM, simply say: “Alexa, ENABLE Funny Ten Forty”

Then just ask Alexa to “Open Funny Ten Forty”

Simple!

How to get Funny 1040AM on Apple Homepod

To connect to Funny 1040AM on your Apple Homepod, simply say “ Hey Siri, play me Funny Ten Forty"