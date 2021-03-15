Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy Madness
Funny 1060AM is home to the BEST Stand-up Comedy 24/7, BUT, who is the BEST Stand-up Comedian?
We've gathered 64 of the best stand-up comedians - Old School, New School, West Coast to East Coast.
Now it's up to YOU to take your favourite stand-up comedian to the glory and the title of Funny 1060AM's BEST Stand-up Comedian.
Come back and vote in every round:
- Round of 64: Monday, March 15 to Sunday, March 21
- Round of 32: Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26
- Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 31
- Elite 8: Thursday, April 1 to Sunday, April 4
- Final 4: Monday, April 5 to Thursday, April 8
- CHAMPIONSHIP DUEL: Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11
Funny 1060AM's BEST Stand-up Comedian will be crowned on Monday, April 12 and YOU could win $500 CASH! You can vote in EVERY round and each round is an entry to win.
TRENDING
-
Lebron Versus Courtside Karen Is What We Need TodayLove seeing fans in the seats at some NBA games.... and looooovvvveee seeing the beaking that goes on between them and the players
-
Did You Watch The Virtual Pro Bowl This Year?I feel like this was better than the actual Pro Bowl game.....
-
Amanda Gorman- Poet Laureate...She Stole The Whole Damn InaugurationThis Poem Recited By Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman Was The Highlight From Yesterday 100%