iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
106106
Sms*

Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy Madness

comedymadness_contest (1)

Funny 1060AM is home to the BEST Stand-up Comedy 24/7, BUT, who is the BEST Stand-up Comedian?

We've gathered 64 of the best stand-up comedians - Old School, New School, West Coast to East Coast.

Now it's up to YOU to take your favourite stand-up comedian to the glory and the title of Funny 1060AM's BEST Stand-up Comedian.

Come back and vote in every round:

  • Round of 64: Monday, March 15 to  Sunday, March 21
  • Round of 32: Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26
  • Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 31
  • Elite 8: Thursday, April 1 to Sunday, April 4
  • Final 4: Monday, April 5 to Thursday, April 8
  • CHAMPIONSHIP DUEL: Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11

Funny 1060AM's BEST Stand-up Comedian will be crowned on Monday, April 12 and YOU could win $500 CASH! You can vote in EVERY round and each round is an entry to win.

 

TRENDING

More Trending